If you're fascinated by languages, want to work one day in the European institutions, or want to learn more about the work of a Parliament translator or interpreter, then Multilingualism Day 2025 is your chance to engage directly with the 24 official EU languages.

This year’s event will explore "Multilingualism: Past, Present, Future" and is your big opportunity to peek behind the scenes of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Numerous activities will take place and you can get to meet interpreters, translators and other multilingual staff and learn about their work and even set foot inside the European Parliament and experience the chamber, where the debates and votes take place.

The European Parliament is definitely a multilingual environment as 24 languages are used by staff and language professionals.

Multilingualism ensures that all EU citizens can follow the work of their democratic representatives in any of these official languages. Linguistic and cultural diversity is one of the EU’s greatest strengths, it is a core value that is woven into the Treaties establishing the EU.

Multilingualism Day 2025 is your chance to see this diversity in action.

Friday 26 September

Dive deeper into interpretation and translation through interactive workshops. These programmes will be held entirely online and will cover various aspects of working as a language professional at the European Parliament.

Registration is mandatory as the workshops are limited to small groups. You will receive a confirmation email with the details on how to take part in the workshop shortly after registration.

Sessions will last between 30 and 90 minutes and will be held in a variety of languages. Book your spot here.

Saturday 27 September

The European Parliament will open its doors for a varied programme and visitors can even experience the chamber and talk to interpreters and translators.

There will be many fun activities at the visitors’ centre in the Paul-Henri Spaak building from 10am - 6pm.

Entrance to this event is free and open to everyone but please make sure to bring your ID.

For the full programme - check the page of Multilingualism Day 2025.