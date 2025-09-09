Imagine awakening in a meticulously restored 18th-century mansion, nestled along the serene Dijver canal, where history whispers from every wall and luxury greets you at every turn.

Welcome to Everelmus - a refined four-star boutique guesthouse that offers much more than just a place to stay.

Everelmus is just steps away from cultural landmarks like the Groeninge Museum, the medieval St John’s hospital and the Burg.

Also BRUSK, Bruges’ new Art Gallery that has its festive opening on Sept 20/21 and will have its first exhibition in May 2026. It is only a stone’s throw away from the 'home".

This exquisite residence harmoniously marries centuries-old architecture with contemporary elegance, crafting a guest experience defined by serenity, sophistication, and a deep sense of place.

Behind its elegant façade lies a home with soul. Lovingly restored by owners Marjan and Fernand, the mansion is a testament to their passion for heritage and design. Every detail - from the patina of antique woods to the curated modern touches - reveals a narrative of reverence and refinement.

Elegant accommodation

Everelmus features four uniquely styled exclusive rooms, each named after pigments used by Flemish artists at the time:

Orpimento, Malachite and Kermes are perfect for two people with an alluring view of the idyllic Dijver and iconic Belfy Tower.

Azzurro is suitable for up to four people and located in the old coach house with a private terrace and a magnificent view of the garden.

These intimate sanctuaries offer a harmonious blend of 18th-century character and modern indulgence:

Sustainable sourced, high-end furnishings such as Valerie Barkowski bed linen and artistic details by Serax

En-suite bathrooms with walk-in rain showers

Soundproofing and geothermal cooling for tranquil comfort

Hand-laid parquet flooring, plush bathrobes, and thoughtfully curated minibars

Each room is an ode to quiet luxury - designed not only to pamper but to inspire.

Inspired dining

Begin your morning with an artisanal continental breakfast, a celebration of local flavours and refined simplicity. Served in the graceful dining room, on the sheltered terrace, or amidst the garden’s calm, the spread includes fine Belgian cheeses, seasonal fruits, homemade delicacies, and options for vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

In winter, Everelmus transforms into a haven of warmth with elegant afternoon teas in the salon overlooking the canal. Here, guests are invited to sip on loose-leaf tea or champagne, nibble on delicate pastries, and listen to the gentle rhythm of horse-drawn carriages gliding past - an exquisite moment suspended in time.

Nearby restaurants

Everelmus is close to many restaurants, cafes and bars but here are three restaurants that we recommend:

Goesepitte 43

At Goesepitte 43, Jan Supply serves delicious food in a contemporary style. Meat, fish and poultry are all on the menu. When it comes to vegetables, there is no limit to Jan’s creativity, flavors and display are just extraordinary! Visit the Goesepitte 43 website.

Franco Belge

Young, talented, and full of passion. That perfectly describes Tomas Puype. His love for the craft and refined, honest cuisine took shape at the culinary school Ter Groene Poorte. After his studies, Tomas further developed his career in various Michelin-starred restaurants. Visit the Franco Belge website.

Preus

Jelle Hinderyckx is a unique young chef who is constantly striving for improvement and excellence. He is passionate about the endless riches he brings into his kitchen from Bruges’ fields and the North Sea. Jelle is very strict when it comes to sustainable cooking. Visit the Preus website.

Stay to remember

Whether you come to Bruges in pursuit of romance, solitude, or cultural discovery, Everelmus promises an experience that is intimate, immersive, and richly layered. Take a "voyage of discovery" in the lush, evergreen gardens and enjoy the poetic stillness of its interiors, every element is crafted to offer guests not just a stay, but a memory.

Everelmus isn’t simply a guesthouse - it’s a living chapter of Bruges’ story. And during your time here, it becomes part of yours.

Visit the Everelmus website to book your stay