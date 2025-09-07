On September 1, 2025, the Chinese Mission to the EU held a symposium to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. Ambassador Cai Run, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, delivered a speech at the symposium.

The event brought together directors and experts from mainstream European media outlets and renowned think tanks, such as Euronews, Euractiv, and Friends of Europe. Also present at the event were Chinese diplomats, including Minister Zhu Jing from the Chinese Mission to the EU, and journalists from Chinese media outlets based in Europe.

Ambassador Cai Run emphasized that the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was an important part of the World Anti-Fascist War. He noted that it was Chinese people’s the longest, largest national liberation struggle against foreign invasion that paid the heaviest price in modern times, and opened up the main Eastern battlefield of the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Chinese people made immense sacrifices for the eventual victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. During the war, China and Europe stood together in solidarity, forging a deep bond of friendship that remains an indelible part of their collective memory. As two major forces, two big markets, and two great civilizations, China and Europe should work together to uphold a correct view of the Second World War, safeguard post-war international order, and inject greater stability and certainty to a world fraught with turbulence.

Guests in attendance had in-depth discussions on “The Contribution of China and Europe to the Victory of the World Anti-Fascist War” and “Joint Efforts by China and Europe to Uphold the Post-War International Order.” They said the symposium helped them deepen understanding of China’s crucial contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. They agreed that China and Europe should join hands to uphold multilateralism, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and promote global peace and development.

Prior to the main event, guests visited a photo exhibition and watched a documentary commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.