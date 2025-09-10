On Sunday, 21 September, one of Brussels’ busiest boulevards will transform into a haven of calm and connection.

As part of the city’s annual “Car-Free Sunday,” Thon Hotels invites you to roll out your mat and join Yoga in the City, a large-scale outdoor yoga session on Rue de la Loi, a street usually dominated by traffic but, on this day, dedicated to tranquillity and wellbeing.

In collaboration with Yoga Space’s experienced instructors, Thon Hotels Brussels is transforming this iconic boulevard into a space of serenity and movement.

The event is open to everyone, whether you're a yoga enthusiast, simply curious to try, or looking for a meaningful way to spend your Sunday.

Signature initiative by Thon Hotels Brussels

Thon Hotels Brussels is known not only for its hospitality but also for its commitment to community wellbeing. Yoga in the City is part of a broader initiative to promote health, mindfulness, and social impact.

This event reflects the hotel group’s values: sustainability, inclusivity, and care; not just for guests, but for the wider community.

More than movement: A chance to give back

Participation in Yoga in the City is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the European Cancer Organisation, supporting its European Cancer Community Foundation.

The European Cancer Community Foundation was established in March 2023 by the European Cancer Organisation to support creative projects that can empower frontline professionals, improve cancer care, and help reduce inequalities across Europe.

The Foundation’s work, however, is only possible thanks to the generosity of individuals, organisations, and partners who share its mission. Every donation, no matter the size, directly supports initiatives such as its Rising Star Grants and the Cancer Workforce Fund.

Contributions can be made securely online here.

Why it matters

By participating in Yoga in the City, you are not only investing in your own wellbeing, you are helping build a healthier future for others. Cancer affects millions across Europe, and the Foundation’s work is vital in ensuring that care is both innovative and equitable.

Every donation made during registration goes directly to supporting those on the frontlines of cancer care and the patients they serve. It’s a simple act with a powerful impact.

Join us

Whether you come alone, with friends, or with family, Yoga in the City is a chance to experience Brussels in a new light. Bring your mat, your energy, and your heart. Let’s stretch together, breathe together, and give together.

🧘 Date: Sunday, 21 September

📍 Location: Rue de la Loi, Brussels

🕘 Time: 9.45

💻 Register & Donate: Click here to sign up