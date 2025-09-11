At Knokke-Heist, sweeping dunes meet fine dining, heritage rubs shoulders with contemporary art, and families, couples and friends alike can find inspiration for a perfect day out or a weekend away.

This season, the seaside town is embracing its green side, with a wealth of outdoor experiences, cultural highlights and events that make the Zwin region well worth discovering.

Natural treasures on the coast

Stretching for nine kilometres, the seaside promenade is more than a scenic walkway: it forms a natural link between the Zwin Nature Park and the Bay of Heist. The Zwin Nature Park itself is a destination in its own right. Its tidal flats, constantly shaped by the sea, provide a haven for migrating birds, while the interactive visitor centre makes the park accessible for all ages.

Adventurous souls can explore its walking routes and the thought-provoking Doggerland exhibition, which sheds light on a vanished prehistoric landscape that once connected Britain to the continent.

Nearby, the Groenpleinduinen form a hidden green oasis. This lesser-known dune area, separated from the Zwin dunes by the Zwinlaan, rewards visitors with winding trails through fragile dune grasslands where rare plant species thrive. It is an example of coastal nature at its most delicate and surprising.

From bird paradise to historic polders

The Bay of Heist is another ecological gem, covering some 50 hectares. Thanks to its nutrient-rich mudflats, it is a magnet for waders, ducks and countless other bird species. From here, the Lichtenlijn – or Line of Light – leads visitors to three protected reserves: Sashul, Vuurtorenweiden and the Kleiputten of Heist. Each has its own landscape and atmosphere, but all invite quiet exploration and a pause from the bustle of daily life.

If history calls more strongly than birdwatching, the Sint-Donaas Polder in Westkapelle is the place to wander. This polder tells a remarkable story: over the past centuries, nearly every power in the Low Countries has left its mark here. Spaniards, Austrians, Dutch, French and Germans – all have shaped the land, leaving behind traces for today’s visitors to discover. It is a reminder that Knokke-Heist is not only about sea and sand, but also about layers of history woven into the landscape.

Season of events

This autumn, Knokke-Heist is also buzzing with cultural energy. A few dates are worth marking in the diary:

27 September – 2 November: Uit in de Zwinstreek

Five weeks of culinary discoveries, walking experiences, creative workshops and unique overnight stays, spread across Flanders and the neighbouring Dutch border region.

8 – 12 October: Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

A highlight for classic car enthusiasts, this elegant event combines style, heritage and horsepower.

23 – 26 October: Savoir Faire

Celebrating craftsmanship and creativity with a focus on design & lifestyle.

25 October: Fluo Nightrun

A lively running event where participants light up the night with fluorescent colours – sport and spectacle combined.

8 & 9 November: BRAFA Art Discovery

A special Knokke-Heist edition of the prestigious Brussels art fair, offering talks, exhibitions and encounters with the art world.

Together, these events make the town a vibrant cultural stage well beyond the summer months.

Exploring at your own pace

Not all discoveries need a schedule. Knokke-Heist also invites visitors to slow down and explore on their own terms. A new addition this year is the set of origami routes, guiding walkers through the town’s five districts. Each route tells a different story, allowing you to experience Knokke-Heist’s varied character neighbourhood by neighbourhood.

Those who prefer a guided experience can join expert-led walks, uncovering hidden corners and captivating tales that even long-time residents may not know. Families, meanwhile, will find plenty of fun in the imaginative bee adventure. This trail leads past ten bee-friendly spots, each accompanied by audio stories that introduce children – and adults – to the fascinating world of these essential insects.

Coastal escape for all seasons

Knokke-Heist may be best known for its summer crowds, chic boutiques and art galleries, but autumn reveals another side: quieter, greener, and in many ways more authentic. Whether you are drawn by the dunes and nature reserves, tempted by culinary highlights, or looking for a weekend full of culture and style, this seaside town offers a fresh perspective on the Belgian coast.

For Brussels-based expats and professionals, it is also a convenient escape – close enough for a spontaneous day trip, yet rich enough in experiences to justify a longer stay. With its mix of natural beauty, cultural events and family-friendly activities, Knokke-Heist proves that the Belgian coast is not just a summer destination, but a place to savour in every season.

Discover more: www.myknokke-heist.be