A total of 34 participating museums and 100 artists will take part in Museum Night Fever 2025 with a unique programme especially designed for the event.

Big names such as the Old Masters Museum, La Monnaie and the Belfius Art Gallery will open their doors between 7pm-1am.

Other participating venues include the Art & History Museum, Autoworld, Belgian Museum of Freemasonry, BELvue Museum, Bozar, Brussels City Museum - The King’s house, Centrale for contemporary art, Charlier Museum, CINEMATEK, Comic Art Museum and Coudenberg Palace.

Also taking part will be the Fashion & Lace Museum, House of European History, iMAL, Institute of Natural Sciences, KBR Museum, Museum of the National Bank of Belgium, Royal Military Museum, Spontaneous Art Museum and Train World.

Newcomer Contretype, which became an official member of the Brussels Museums federation in 2024, will participate the event for the first time.

Familiar formula with a fresh programme

On the programme will be exhibitions, live music, performances, guided tours and installations, all tailored to each museum.

The programming promises to be varied from live sculpture and illustration to textile and fashion creations, from electronic DJ sets and string quartets to pole dance and aerial acrobatics.

Visitors who want to continue the festivities into the early hours can head to Botanique and C12 for the best Brussels DJs, with beats, breaks, and even punk music.

More information is available at www.museumnightfever.be.

Brussels Museums

Museum Night Fever is an initiative of Brussels Museums, the federation that brings together more than 125 museums in Brussels.

Since 30 years, Brussels Museums promotes museum accessibility for all audiences, notably through projects such as Museum Night Fever, Nocturnes, Brussels Card, Art Nouveau Pass or the awareness-raising projects Open Museum and Green Museum.

More info: www.brusselsmuseums.be.