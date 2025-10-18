A total of 34 participating museums and 100 artists will take part in Museum Night Fever 2025 with a unique programme especially designed for the event.

Participating museums

Big names such as the Old Masters Museum, La Monnaie and the Belfius Art Gallery will open their doors between 7pm-1am.

Other participating venues include the Art & History Museum, Autoworld, Belgian Museum of Freemasonry, BELvue Museum, Bozar, Brussels City Museum - The King’s house, Centrale for contemporary art, Charlier Museum, CINEMATEK, Comic Art Museum and Coudenberg Palace.

Also taking part will be the Fashion & Lace Museum, House of European History, iMAL, Institute of Natural Sciences, KBR Museum, Museum of the National Bank of Belgium, Royal Military Museum, Spontaneous Art Museum and Train World.

Contretype, which became an official member of the Brussels Museums federation in 2024, will participate in the event for the first time.

Fresh programme

On the programme will be exhibitions, live music, performances, guided tours and installations, all tailored to each museum.

The programming promises to be varied from live sculpture and illustration to textile and fashion creations, from electronic DJ sets and string quartets to pole dance and aerial acrobatics.

Visitors who want to continue the festivities into the early hours can head to Botanique and C12 for the best Brussels DJs, with beats, breaks, and even punk music.

Inclusive programming

Accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of this years event.

Accessibility sheets are available for each museum to inform visitors as fully as possible about the physical accessibility of the venues.

This year, Open Museum, the initiative by Brussels Museums that supports museums in their inclusive journey, is taking things one step further by focusing on the programme. Eleven selected museums will receive the ‘Open Museum’ label for their activities highlighting the diversity in Brussels including performances in sign languages, intercultural exchange projects, initiatives around LGBTQIA+ identities and reflections on decolonisation.

The full programme and tickets are now live at www.museumnightfever.be.