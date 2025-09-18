As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, the Indigo brand is renowned for creating boutique hotels that reflect the soul of their surroundings. In Brussels, that spirit takes the form of a lush urban sanctuary rooted in the city's leafy heritage.

Indigo's neighbourhood story

Every Hotel Indigo is designed around its neighbourhood, and in Brussels the inspiration was immediate: the Botanical Garden, one of the city's most historic and beloved green spaces. The hotel's 284 rooms and suites echo this theme, each reflecting warm, inviting tropical, floral, or herbal motifs. Murals of verdant leaves, soft natural textures, and lively palettes immerse guests in the surrounding greenery.

The commitment to nature goes beyond design. Hotel Indigo Brussels City holds the Green Key certification, a global eco-label for sustainable tourism. From water refill stations on every floor and waste reduction initiatives to local sourcing and energy efficiency, sustainability is woven throughout the guest experience.

SERRA Bar & Restaurant: Local roots, shared stories, seasonal tastes

At the heart of the hotel lies SERRA Bar & Restaurant, a lively, plant-filled dining space where the philosophy mirrors the hotel's: local, seasonal, and sustainable. The menu is predominantly plant-based, with proteins offered only as optional sides — a deliberate choice to showcase the richness of vegetables and promote mindful dining.

Weekday business lunch: a concise two-course vegetarian menu, inviting busy professionals to relax and enjoy both flavour and balance.

Dinner service: a convivial setting where guests and locals can linger over seasonal dishes.

Drinks at the bar: cocktails, wines, and Belgian craft beers take the spotlight, with the greenery-filled bar offering a cozy, urban escape.

Every ingredient tells a story: sourced locally, with transparency and authenticity at its core. By working closely with local producers in Belgium, SERRA ensures that its plates are as ethical as they are delicious.

The chef's vision

Guiding SERRA's kitchen is Chef Étienne Mahieu, who champions a plant-forward cuisine built on simplicity, seasonality, and local sourcing.

"We are aware of the urgent need to contribute to the reduction of water and energy consumption necessary for the transformation of the meat we consume. Here, animal protein is seen as an accompaniment to vegetables, which make up 80% of our menu".

His dishes let vegetables take centre stage, crafted to be both inventive and approachable — food that feels modern, fresh, and deeply connected to its place.

An urban oasis rooted in Brussels

Hotel Indigo Brussels City is more than a hotel — it's a place where design, sustainability, and community intersect. From its botanical inspiration to its eco-conscious operations and seasonal dining, it embodies a modern kind of luxury: one that values both comfort and conscience.

For travellers, it offers an authentic Brussels experience infused with local character. For locals, SERRA provides a fresh culinary destination and a hub for experiences, from a monthly themed brunch to bi-weekly terrarium workshops and lively after works. The hotel also doubles as a hybrid venue for personalised meetings and events, a chic but casual setting for both business and social gatherings.

Together, they form a true urban oasis — warm, inviting, and deeply rooted in Brussels.

More info on the Hotel Indigo Brussels City website and the Serra website.

Instagram: @hotelindigobrusselscity - @serrabrussels