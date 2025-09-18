Brussels isn’t just where we live — it’s a city shaped by its international community. The next expats workshop organised by Packimpex is all about exploring those connections and discovering how you, as expats, are part of Brussels’ story.

What’s on the agenda?

There are two sessions:

• Brussels as an International City – with Selma Mitri and Isabel Rioja Laforest from Brussels Commissioner for Europe and International Organisations.

• Ecosphere: Building a Sustainable Future in the Heart of Brussels – with Tatiana Guallichico and Mélissa Lambrecht from KBC Brussels Bank and Insurance.

After these talks there will be also be time to connect, share experiences, and build new friendships within the expat community. Its more than a workshop — it’s a space to exchange, network, and feel even more at home in our international capital.

Schedule

1:30pm: Arrival and welcome drink

2pm: Brussels as an international city

2.45pm: Brussels, building a sustainable future

3:30pm: Q&A and networking

4pm: End

Save the date and place

📆 Thursday 9 October 2025

📍 Packimpex Office, Avenue de Broqueville 40, 1200 Brussels

Packimpex can’t wait to welcome you to their upcoming workshop!

👉 Register here for this event