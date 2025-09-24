Art Deco. Style in a Changing Society surrounds visitors with the glamour of the interwar years — a period when life was speeding up, women were claiming new freedoms, and design was reimagining the very idea of modern living.

Open until 4 January 2026, the exhibition invites you to experience not just the beauty of Art Deco, but the energy of an era that still resonates today.

Organised by the King Baudouin Foundation as part of Art Deco Brussels 2025, the exhibition marks the centenary of the 1925 Paris Exposition that gave Art Deco its name. For the first time, masterpieces from the Foundation’s collection — sculptures, glassware, ceramics, posters and furniture — are brought together under one roof, offering a glimpse of Belgium’s contribution to the style.

The exhibition unfolds across three themed rooms, each of which shines a light on a specific aspect of Art Deco: exclusivity, series production and modernity.

Exclusivity highlights the luxury and refinement of the style, with elegant sculptures by Marcel Wolfers and Oscar Jespers, alongside glittering glassware from Val-Saint-Lambert.

Series production reveals how Art Deco reached a wider audience, featuring Charles Catteau’s boldly patterned ceramics and colourful posters that once decorated ordinary households.

Finally, Modernity explores the fascination with progress and speed, showing how artists and architects translated the spirit of innovation into new forms — from graphic design to furniture — that reflected the evolving needs and ambitions of their time.

What makes the exhibition compelling is its dialogue with today. Along the corridors linking the rooms, questions encourage visitors to reflect on how current debates — around consumerism, technology or social change — echo the upheavals of a century ago.

A dynamic programme of activities extends the experience, with curator-led visits, guided tours in French, Duch and English, a lecture-evening, family activities and school visits designed to bring Art Deco into conversation with our present.

Check the full programme and book your tickets here.