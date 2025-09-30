On these five walks, you’ll encounter some of #DiscoverFlemishBrabant’s loveliest. So, lace up your hiking boots, grab a map (or your smartphone) and head out!

An impressive 9 km of walking trails make Doode Bemde Flemish Brabant’s finest and most accessible nature reserve. Doode may mean ‘death’, but expect the exact opposite. From the winding Dyle River to its myriad ponds, fields, and canals – this walk is teeming with life. So, what’s up with the odd name? ‘Dode beemden’ more or less just means useless grasslands.

📍 Parking, Donkerstraat 1, 3040 Neerijse (Huldenberg)

📏 5 km

🥾 Follow the nodes: 267 – 209 – 210 – 211 – 102 – 212 – 213 – 214 – 266 – 267.

This walk involves a stroll through Het Vinne Provincial Domain, a natural gem scattered with cat tails, reed beds, winding vines, and green as far as the eye can see. The boardwalks trace a circuit around Flander’s largest natural inland lake, a paradise for waterfowl and walkers. Your next stop is a stroll through Zoutleeuw’s historic centre. Don’t forget to pop in and explore the majestic St Leonard’s Church.

📍Het Vinne Provincial Domain, Ossenwegstraat 70, Zoutleeuw.

📏 11.4 km

🥾 Follow the nodes: 304 – 307 – 306 – 344 – 345 – 346 – 347 – 310 – 36 – 35 – 31 – 3 – 37 – 38 – 30 – 32 – 33 – 309 – 308 – 307.

The Gevel Nature Reserve awaits just outside Leuven in Wilsele-Putkapel. In olden days, this area was known as the Gever, likely derived from the proto-German ‘gabra’, meaning swamp. It formed in what was once one of the Dyle River’s meanders. And birdwatchers...get those binoculars out: De Gevel’s reed beds and rich wetland forest are the ideal habitat for birds of every feather. With a bit of luck, you might spot a great egret, the Eurasian golden oriole, or a marsh warbler. Do yourself a favour and wear a pair of sturdy, waterproof boots. Despite the boardwalks, it can still get pretty squishy out there.

📍 Pastoor Eralystraat 2, 3012 Wilsele (Leuven)

📏 9 km

🥾 Follow the nodes: start – 403 – 622 – 621 – 624 – 623 – 638 – 403.

Your walk begins in the picturesque village of Sint-Martens-Lennik, but the true wonder sets in higher up, in a slice of unspoilt nature bordering Schepdaal. Savour the breathtaking views of the rolling Pajottenland countryside. Stroll across the Vargenbeek on the new boardwalk, which takes you back to Sint-Martens-Lennik via Zwijnenberg. You’ll pass a pollarded heritage oak along the way. Three hundred years old, you’ll find this grand old specimen on Tombergstraat.

📍 Dorp, 1750 Sint-Martens-Lennik

📏 7.7 km

🥾 Follow the nodes: 10 – 105 – 191 – 192 – 19 – 199 – 188 – 189 – 109 – 107 – 106 – 105 – 10

The Spicht Nature Reserve is home to a brand-new boardwalk. Winding its way on an enchanted path through the trees, it promises gorgeous views. Reed beds, rivulets, ponds, and streams await on a walk that introduces you to the mystery of how Molenbroek’s streams purify the waters of the Molenbeek. Tip: Children in tow? The Kalverie Forest features plenty of fun in the play forest playground.

📍 Sint-Martinus Church, Dorpskring, 3210 Lubbeek

📏 10.5 km

🥾 Follow the signs with geometric shapes.

Need more inspiration? Follow these routes for more boardwalk adventures: