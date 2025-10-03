Until June 28 next year, Train World, located in the former Schaerbeek train station, will explore the complex role played by Belgium’s railways during World War II.

The Brussels Times spoke to Thierry Denuit, Director of Train World, who explained that this initiative is part of a broader effort of SNCB to preserve and promote the collective memory:

“It stems from a historical study on deportations commissioned by the federal government and the Senate. The exhibition aims to shed light on the dual nature of an institution forced to operate under German occupation. While trains continued to run to meet the country’s vital needs, the occupier also used SNCB personnel and equipment for military purposes. This included deportation convoys of forced laborers, political prisoners, Jews, and Roma.”

For a long time, the official narrative of European railway companies emphasised the heroism of railway resistance fighters, downplaying the compromises made. Train World, which already includes a deportation wagon in its permanent exhibit, now offers a more nuanced view.

“This balanced view of war history is much more recent in all European countries,” said Denuit.

The exhibition will also highlight individual and collective acts of resistance. One striking example is Narcisse Rulot, SNCB’s Director General at the time, who as forced into retirement in 1945 for collaboration.

To raise awareness among younger generations, museum entry will be free for visitors under 18 throughout the duration of the exhibition.

This initiative is essential for understanding a fundamental and often overlooked chapter of the nation’s history.

Discover more about the new temporary exhibition of Train World here.