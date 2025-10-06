This event will take place on October 18 and 19 across the entire premises of the Korean Cultural Center and the nearby Place de la Chapelle.

If last year’s edition offered a successful showcase of Korea’s diverse cultural elements, this year takes a deeper step giving visitors the opportunity to experience how everyday Korean lifestyles are reshaping global trends.

Scoop the trend: K-Beauty

One of the festival’s highlight programs is K-beauty. No longer a niche market, K-beauty has become a global phenomenon closely followed even by Europe’s mainstream brands. In Brussels, specialty shops have recently opened in the city center, while Korean cosmetics are now readily available at major retail chains like DI and Kruidvat. Once considered a niche preference, K-beauty has firmly entered the mainstream, becoming a familiar and trusted choice for European consumers.

Over the two-day festival, visitors can experience K-beauty firsthand. Professional makeup artists will demonstrate signature K-pop idol looks alongside the more natural styles seen in K-dramas. Visitors are also invited to join on-the-spot touch-up sessions, making the experience interactive and personal. The stage is set not merely to showcase products, but to immerse audiences in the aesthetics and evolving trends that define Korean beauty.

Scoop the trend: K-Food

Korean cuisine abroad is no longer defined solely by spice or fermentation. This year’s program, presented in partnership with the Korea Rice Foodstuffs Association, draws inspiration from the traditional Korean greeting “Have you eaten rice?” highlighting rice not only as a staple, but as a symbol of community, sharing, and resilience.

At Place de la Chapelle, nine rice-based food companies will showcase the versatility of rice through offerings such as Hwayo soju, rice ramen, and Yopokki (cup tteokbokki).

Visitors can also enjoy iconic Korean street snacks like Sotteok-sotteok (sausage and rice cake skewers) and Tteok-kkochi (rice cake skewers in gochujang sauce), bringing the taste of Korea’s everyday comfort foods to the heart of Brussels.

Scoop the trend: K-Tourism

Korea’s natural beauty continues to captivate the world, making it a beloved travel destination. This year’s festival turns the spotlight on Jeju Island—cherished in Korea as a place of rest and renewal. Jeju is presented not only as a scenic escape, but as a destination for personal discovery. The island’s famous Olle Trail offers themed walking routes, from food-inspired paths to romantic strolls for couples and contemplative trails for solo travelers. Spanning 273 kilometers across 27 courses, the Olle Trail invites visitors to find a journey that truly matches their own rhythm and style.

A separate exhibition inspired by tarot cards will also be featured, offering guests the unique experience of drawing a card to discover which Korean destination best suits their spirit of travel.

Trend meets tradition: Jokduri, Daenggimeori, Huntrix

A variety of hands-on programs will showcase the richness of Korean traditional culture. At workshops held within the Korean Cultural Center, visitors can craft traditional Korean headwear such as ikseongwan (a ceremonial hat worn by scholars) and jokduri (a formal headdress for women). Participants may also create norigae, a decorative pendant traditionally worn with women’s hanbok (Korean traditional attire).

Meanwhile, at the hanbok experience booth located in Place de la Chapelle, visitors can try the traditional Korean hairstyle daenggimeori and take selfies with Huntrix and the Saja Boys at the “K-Pop Demon Hunters” photo zone, featuring visuals provided by the Netflix.

Mr. KIM Dongeun, Director of the Korean Cultural Center, said: “What is remarkable is that Korean culture, now loved around the world, is not limited to popular trends like K-pop and K-beauty. It also encompasses traditional elements such as costumes and their ornaments, as well as foods deeply rooted in Korea’s culinary heritage.” He added, “I especially hope this event will offer children a meaningful opportunity to discover and experience the richness of Korean culture as well.”

“Korea Unboxed: Scoop the Trend” is a free-entry event open to all families, friends, couples, Korean culture fans and curious visitors alike. It welcomes guests from 12pm - 8pm on October 18 and 19 at both the Korean Cultural Center and Place de la Chapelle.

