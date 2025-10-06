In a city as diverse and dynamic as Brussels, expats often face the same challenge: finding a home that combines peace and security with easy access to international schools, workplaces and city life. A new residential development in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert offers just that.

L’Îlot Vert, literally "the green island," blends sustainable living, modern design and international convenience in one of Brussels’ most desirable green districts.

Private, gated community at the edge of the city

Set at the end of a quiet street, L’Îlot Vert immediately lives up to its name. The project is surrounded by 4,500 m² of landscaped gardens, a natural brook and a bioswale that regulates rainwater and supports biodiversity.

The site itself is completely enclosed, forming a true gated community. Residents enter through a secured entrance, while all cars are tucked away underground in a garage with 35 spaces. Above ground, shared courtyards and green spaces are reserved for pedestrians and cyclists. There are 70 secure bicycle spaces, including private covered storage for the nine terraced houses. The result is a car-free environment where children can play safely and residents can enjoy the quiet.

Designed with expats in mind

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert has long been one of Brussels’ most international and family-friendly areas. Within cycling distance are two of the city’s top international schools: the European School Brussels II and the International Montessori School. For expats who move frequently for work, this proximity is invaluable.

The area also attracts professionals working for international institutions and businesses thanks to its easy access to the city centre, the European Quarter and the airport. The E40 motorway and the Brussels Ring are nearby, and the metro and tram offer a smooth connection to central Brussels. A dedicated bicycle highway even leads directly to Leuven, giving L’Îlot Vert an impressive mobility score of 8.8 out of 10.

Shops, sport and culture at your doorstep

While it feels secluded, L’Îlot Vert is close to everything residents need for daily life. Along the nearby Leuvense Steenweg are supermarkets, bakeries and pharmacies. The popular Woluwe Shopping Centre, with more than 100 stores, restaurants and services, is only 15 minutes away.

Sports enthusiasts will find no shortage of options either. Three major sports facilities, the Fallon Stadium, Poseidon sports complex and Mounier sports centre, are all within a short distance. The municipality also invests heavily in recreation and culture, with the Wolubilis Cultural Centre offering theatre, concerts, art exhibitions and language classes that bring together locals and expats alike.

Modern architecture meets sustainability

L’Îlot Vert combines 12 houses and 16 apartments, each with its own terrace or private garden. The architecture is contemporary and understated, designed to integrate naturally with the surrounding greenery. Materials such as Rockpanel Woods, a durable, fire-resistant product with the appearance of natural wood, give the buildings warmth while ensuring low maintenance.

Sustainability is not an afterthought but a core principle. Every home is equipped with geothermal energy for heating and cooling, along with underfloor heating. This makes the units nearly energy neutral, reducing both utility costs and environmental impact. The bioswale system in the garden area captures excess rainwater and slowly releases it into the soil, helping prevent flooding and supporting groundwater retention.

Community for modern city life

Beyond its architecture and environmental credentials, what makes L’Îlot Vert stand out is the sense of community. The layout - two main buildings connected by a shared courtyard and nine terraced houses - encourages contact between residents without sacrificing privacy. The fully enclosed design ensures safety, a key priority for many expats and families.

"People who move to Brussels for work are often looking for a place that feels both secure and welcoming," says Matthias Vermeulen, Sales and Marketing Director at Zabra. "L’Îlot Vert offers that combination: green surroundings, smart mobility, and a close-knit community."

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert: where green meets global

Known for its parks and peaceful atmosphere, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert remains one of Brussels’ most sought-after municipalities. With Malou Park, Bronnen Park and Hof ter Musschen nearby, residents have nature at their doorstep. Yet the area also has a distinctly international flair, home to diplomats, academics and professionals from around the world. English is widely spoken, and many services cater specifically to international residents.

For expats settling in Brussels, L’Îlot Vert provides an appealing middle ground: the calm of suburban life, the connectivity of the capital and the comfort of a secure, sustainable home.

Future-ready investment

L’Îlot Vert is not only a lifestyle choice but also an investment opportunity. With its focus on sustainability, low energy use and durable materials, the project is designed to retain long-term value. Brussels’ strong rental market and international workforce make such properties especially attractive to investors seeking both stability and growth potential.

Urban convenience, natural living

Ultimately, L’Îlot Vert embodies what many expats seek when they move to Brussels: an urban base that doesn’t feel like a city. Between the nearby parks, international schools, cultural amenities and excellent mobility, it offers a lifestyle that is practical, peaceful and future-proof.

For more information, visit the dedicated L’Îlot Vert page here.