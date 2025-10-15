As the capital of Wallonia, Namur invites visitors to stroll, explore, and contemplate, while also serving as a dynamic territory, attentive to its inhabitants and looking toward the future.

A heritage on the heights

The first impression of Namur is its Citadel, a formidable fortress perched on a rocky promontory. Once the residence of the Counts of Namur and rebuilt over the centuries, it offers not only a history lesson, but also exceptional views over the city and the valleys of the Meuse and Sambre.

A walk through its underground tunnels, accompanied by the Terra Nova Center (which tells the story of Namur in an immersive way), it beautifully combines nature, history, and landscape. Visitors can easily reach the Citadel via the cable car, which also provides spectacular panoramic views of the city and its surroundings.

The old town of Namur feels like a small village within the city. Its pedestrian streets, varied 18th-century facades, inviting terraces, and charming shops set a relaxed pace, perfect for discovery around every corner.

Among its architectural gems are Saint-Aubain Cathedral, the theatre, the belfry, and the Halle al’Chair—now the Tourist Office—located at the foot of the Citadel.

Nature, relaxation, and modernity

Namur also masterfully blends nature with contemporary culture. The Citadel Arboretum and themed gardens, like the Jardin des Deux Tours, offer green respites for those wanting to look up or slow their pace. The quays along the Meuse and Sambre invite leisurely walks and river views, with occasional gentle navigation: the river shuttle "La Namourette" connects several points in the city, providing a fresh and very appealing perspective on urban life and nature.

Culturally, Namur does not rest on its past. The Félicien Rops Museum, dedicated to one of Wallonia’s most original artists, is a must-see for lovers of quirky, subversive, and satirical art. The Pavillon, a digital arts exhibition space, highlights Namur’s ambition to be a city of creativity and cultural innovation.

Additionally, the Bateliers museum complex offers a fascinating insight into the social and cultural history of the city through exhibitions focused on local traditions and everyday life.

Namur 2030: An ambitious bid

A few weeks ago, Namur submitted an ambitious candidacy to become the European Capital of Culture in 2030, under the theme “Confluences,” aiming to strengthen social and cultural cohesion. Although the city was not selected, the process energised local creativity and reinforced cultural partnerships.

A wide range of accommodation for every taste

Namur offers a diverse range of accommodations suited to every visitor. Whether you’re looking for the charm of a boutique hotel in the historic center, the comfort of a welcoming bed and breakfast, or the conviviality of a holiday cottage, you’ll find something to suit your needs.

For nature lovers and those seeking tranquility, several unique accommodations around the city provide an original and refreshing experience. This variety allows every visitor to enjoy Namur at their own pace, fully soaking in the city and its surroundings.

A city worth discovering

What sets Namur apart is the feeling of being both a small, peaceful city and a vibrant one. You may not find the large international museums of a metropolis here, but what Namur offers is a human-scale experience: closeness, warmth, strong authenticity, and no artifice. People come to Namur to disconnect from the noise but also to discover the subtle, dense, and sometimes surprising side of Wallonia.

Namur is a city worth stopping for. Whether for a short getaway or an extended stay, you’ll discover a blend of history, nature, modernity, and a true sense of community. Namur may not match the size of major metropolises, but for those who discover it, it remains a heartfelt capital destination.

To prepare your visit and discover even more treasures in Wallonia, visit VISITWallonia.be/en/namur