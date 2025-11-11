With its three national languages (Dutch, French and German), the one thing a university in Belgium need not do is teach in English. And yet, that is just what we see when we look at the best universities in Belgium.

Take KU Leuven, in Flanders, which has been providing its students with world-class education since 1425. As the oldest university in the Low Countries, it has a long and distinguished history of offering hundreds of programmes in Dutch.

However, as with most modern research universities, a dynamic international student and professor population is key to maintaining a position of distinction in the world, one that includes the very best students and researchers.

That’s why KU Leuven provides almost 100 master’s degrees in English , from classical humanities programmes to cutting-edge computing degrees. More surprising still are the seven bachelor’s degrees in English available at KU Leuven.

The true appeal of KU Leuven’s English-taught bachelor’s programmes are the fascinating subjects taught in the programmes:

These bachelor programmes play on KU Leuven’s rich history and academic expertise.

Imagine studying theology and religion at the world’s oldest Catholic university, or learning about European societies, values and institutions in the capital of Europe.

Register here for KU Leuven’s Bachelor’s Fair in Brussels for a free introduction to the University’s bachelor’s programmes taught in English.

No matter the language of instruction, students expect to be challenged at KU Leuven, and it expects much from its students both inside and outside the classroom.

KU Leuven offers a wide array of resources and opportunities that empower students to explore, innovate, and grow.

University libraries, with some of the most extensive and important collections in Europe.

KU Leuven KICK, a student entrepreneurial programme organising challenges, coaching and business skills development.

FabLab, a place with high-tech machines to create whatever a student wants.

Learning Garage, a chance to build a business case involving specific technologies.

Student Career Centre, where students receive help writing CVs, applying for internships, volunteer work, job fairs, and much more.

CareerGate, an online platform where students can be found by employers.

The end result are well-rounded researchers and professionals with a direct pathway to the international job market.

About KU Leuven

With one out of every five KU Leuven students coming from abroad, KU Leuven students reflect the diversity of our interconnected world.

According to Times Higher Education, KU Leuven is one of the 50 most international universities worldwide, with more than 15,000 students from more than 150 different nationalities. Offering programmes in English ensures that the door remains open to both up-and-coming and established talent regardless of national origin.

It is no surprise that such an approach would succeed in a country as internationally minded and linguistically inclined as Belgium.

Bachelor’s Fair

Would you like to see how KU Leuven inspires outstanding students in English?

Then come by on Thursday 27 November as KU Leuven will host its free annual Bachelor’s Fair at its Brussels Campus (Stormstraat 6, 1000 Brussels), from 3.30-8pm.

Students and their families will receive an introduction to all English-taught bachelor's programmes, get to ask questions, meet professors, and get to know the many benefits of an undergraduate degree programme in English. All of that, right here in Belgium.

Register here for KU Leuven’s Bachelor’s Fair.