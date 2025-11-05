You are invited to discover MIS during the Virtual Open Day on November 13th at 8pm where you’ll have the opportunity to hear directly from teachers, coordinators, and students, and discover how MIS can make a difference in your child’s educational journey.

At Montgomery International School, they believe every child deserves to be known, supported, and challenged. Because when education is personal, everything is possible.

Montgomery International School: Where excellence meets care

Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most meaningful decisions a parent can make. You look for academic excellence, a nurturing community, shared values, and a place where your child is truly seen. At Montgomery International School (MIS), this understanding lies at the heart of everything we do.

MIS Head of School, Ms. Danielle Franzen, expresses it best: “My personal mission is to make MIS the best possible school it can be, with the highest quality of education and care for your children.” This vision goes beyond words and it shapes daily life at MIS. From the teachers who spark curiosity in the classroom to the staff who know every child by name, and the parents who engage actively in school life, the entire community shares a collective commitment: your child’s growth, confidence, and joy in learning.

At MIS, every student is encouraged to explore who they are and what they can become. Whether performing on stage, engaging in a science experiment, or debating world issues, our students learn that discovery is a journey, one that builds knowledge, creativity, and character.

Primary Years Programme Coordinator, Ms. Nathalia Lourenco, explains that “Teachers encourage student agency, and in each unit of inquiry, students' questions are used to guide the learning. This gives diverse perspectives on how and what students learn. Units of inquiry are carefully designed to recognise and celebrate students' individuality, and teachers differentiate their lessons in terms of product, process and content, to accommodate different educational needs, learning styles and indeed different interests. Through giving students agency and choice in much of what they do, giving natural opportunities for their character to shine.”

A truly global learning experience

Located in the heart of Brussels paired with students and staff representing over 55 nationalities, the school is a living example of international-mindedness in action. Here, diversity is not a concept, but a daily experience that enriches learning in every classroom and corridor.

Research shows that exposure to different perspectives enhances creativity, empathy, and problem-solving. In our multilingual and multicultural environment, students develop the ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and collaborate respectfully. These are the skills that prepare them not only to succeed academically but also to contribute thoughtfully to a globalised world.

MIS offers a truly bilingual education in English and French from Primary through Secondary school. This dual-language approach is seamlessly woven into the curriculum, allowing children not only to study languages, but to live them. Through immersion, students gain fluency, confidence, and a deep appreciation for cultural nuance. By graduation, they are equally comfortable navigating both languages and perspectives, ready for universities and workplaces around the world.

Why families choose the IB at Montgomery

MIS is proud to be accredited for all three levels of the International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the Diploma Programme (DP). The IB philosophy aligns perfectly with our values, which are: intellectual curiosity, global awareness, and personal growth.

IB Diploma Programme Coordinator, Ms. Rebekah Green, shares that “the IB values critical thinking and independence as essential skills within the Diploma Programme, embedding them throughout teaching and learning and emphasising their importance in the core components, particularly the Extended Essay and CAS projects, where students are expected to think critically, take initiative, and reflect on their own learning.”

Here are just a few reasons why the IB at MIS stands out:

It increases academic opportunity : Research shows that DP graduates are much more likely to be enrolled at top higher education institutions than students holding other diplomas.

: Research shows that DP graduates are much more likely to be enrolled at top higher education institutions than students holding other diplomas. IB students care about more than just results: Through Creativity, Action, Service, (CAS) they learn outside the classroom and develop not only intellectually, but emotionally and ethically as well.

Through Creativity, Action, Service, (CAS) they learn outside the classroom and develop not only intellectually, but emotionally and ethically as well. It encourages them to become confident and independent learners: For example, the Extended Essay requires independent research through an in-depth study of a topic they are interested in.

For example, the Extended Essay requires independent research through an in-depth study of a topic they are interested in. It’s an international qualification: The IBDP is recognized by universities and employers worldwide.

The IBDP is recognized by universities and employers worldwide. Globally-minded graduates: Language classes encourage an international mindset, key for increasingly globalized and connected societies.

Language classes encourage an international mindset, key for increasingly globalized and connected societies. The IB encourages critical thinking: Students learn how to analyze and evaluate issues, generate ideas and consider new perspectives.

Students learn how to analyze and evaluate issues, generate ideas and consider new perspectives. DP Students have proven time management skills: Good study habits and strong time management does not end in high school. The IBDP prepares them to progress in the working world.

Good study habits and strong time management does not end in high school. The IBDP prepares them to progress in the working world. It assesses more than examination techniques: Instead of just memorizing facts or topics in preparation for exams, students are actually learning to understand; and they understand what they learn.

Instead of just memorizing facts or topics in preparation for exams, students are actually learning to understand; and they understand what they learn. Subjects are not taught in isolation: In PYP, students learn through transdisciplinary themes explored via key subjects. Later on in DP, for example, Theory of knowledge (TOK) classes also encourage them to make connections between subjects.

In PYP, students learn through transdisciplinary themes explored via key subjects. Later on in DP, for example, Theory of knowledge (TOK) classes also encourage them to make connections between subjects. It promotes a well-rounded education with meaningful focus: From the PYP through the MYP to the DP, the IB continuum guides students to explore broadly across subjects while developing deep expertise in areas of passion.

A community that feels like family

Parents often describe Montgomery International School as having a big heart. Despite its academic rigor, there’s an undeniable warmth in the atmosphere, paired with a sense that every student belongs and every voice matters.

“I absolutely love the care and attention to each individual student and their own learning path. Students are listened to, respected, and stretched. I love that children are motivated to read and can bring a variety of books at home to continue reading, and try different genres. I also like the outings to make them connect with the world around them, and the fact they often work in team projects.“ - MIS Parent.

Small class sizes ensure that teachers know each learner’s strengths and challenges. The school’s collaborative culture encourages open dialogue between teachers, students, and families. This partnership is key to each child’s progress, confidence, and happiness.

Beyond academics, MIS places strong emphasis on arts, sports, and service learning. Students perform in musical productions, exhibit their artwork, and participate in athletic events that build teamwork and resilience. Through community service initiatives, from volunteering with local charities to sustainability projects, they learn compassion in action.

Our goal is simple but profound: to educate the mind, inspire the heart, and prepare the individual. By the time students graduate, they leave MIS not only with an internationally recognized qualification but also with a sense of purpose and confidence to shape their own future.

Learn more about Montgomery International School and register for the Open Day on November 13 here.