In Brussels’ competitive housing market, finding a home that truly feels like a house - spacious, private and surrounded by greenery - can be a challenge.

At L’Îlot Vert, a new residential development in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert by Belgian developer Zabra, that rare combination becomes a reality. Even better, all homes are currently available at a reduced VAT rate of 6% instead of 21%, offering a significant financial advantage for buyers.

A quiet enclave with room to breathe

Set at the end of a peaceful street, L’Îlot Vert forms a small, gated community surrounded by 4.500 m² of landscaped gardens and a natural brook. The project brings together 16 apartments and 12 family houses, offering residents a choice between elegant city living and spacious family comfort.

Each home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, designed to meet the needs of growing families or professionals who want space for a home office. Open-plan living areas connect seamlessly to private gardens and terraces, offering the kind of indoor-outdoor lifestyle rarely found within Brussels.

“The idea was to create houses that feel both contemporary and warm,” says Matthias Vermeulen, Sales and Marketing Director at Zabra. “Large windows, natural materials and private outdoor areas make each home an oasis of calm, even though you’re right at the edge of the capital.”

Private gardens and outdoor living

At L’Îlot Vert, every home comes with its own south-facing private garden and terrace, a rare luxury in an urban setting. The orientation ensures plenty of natural light throughout the day and creates the perfect spot for outdoor dining or simply enjoying the sun. The outdoor spaces are designed for easy maintenance, with direct access to the shared green courtyard that connects the community. For families, this means children can play safely outside, while parents can enjoy their own quiet space.

The gardens back onto a lush bioswale, a landscaped water feature that captures rainwater and supports biodiversity. The effect is both practical and aesthetic, enhancing the sense of being surrounded by nature.

Smart design, lasting comfort

Inside, the homes are built for comfort and sustainability. The architecture combines clean lines with a warm, natural look, using Rockpanel Woods, a durable and fire-resistant façade material that evokes the texture of real wood without the upkeep.

Heating and cooling are provided by geothermal energy, with underfloor heating ensuring consistent warmth in winter and gentle cooling in summer. The system drastically reduces energy use, making each home nearly energy neutral. Together with high insulation standards and efficient water management, these choices make L’Îlot Vert a future-ready investment.

Every detail designed for daily life

The layout of the houses is practical and generous. The ground floor includes a bright living and dining area, an open kitchen and access to the garden. On the upper floors are four spacious bedrooms, ideal for families, guests or remote work. Two bathrooms, a laundry area and ample storage add to the convenience. On the second floor, residents can enjoy a south-facing sun terrace, the perfect spot to relax or sunbathe in privacy.

Residents also benefit from private covered bicycle storage, a thoughtful feature for a municipality that strongly promotes soft mobility. With 70 secure bicycle spaces across the site and direct links to Brussels’ cycling network, commuting or weekend rides to Leuven are easy and safe.

A secure, car-free community

As with the rest of L’Îlot Vert, safety and tranquillity are at the forefront. The gated design ensures a sense of privacy, while all cars are parked underground, freeing the surface from traffic and noise. Children can cycle or play safely within the complex, and residents can walk or relax in the landscaped courtyard without disruption.

“Expats and local families alike value that feeling of safety and space,” Vermeulen explains. “It’s rare to find a place in Brussels where you can live in a full-sized home with a garden, without sacrificing convenience or connection.”

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert: green and connected

The location adds to the project’s appeal. Woluwe-Saint-Lambert is one of Brussels’ most desirable and international municipalities, known for its parks, schools and excellent infrastructure. Malou Park, Bronnen Park and Hof ter Musschen are all nearby, while the European School Brussels II and International Montessori School are within cycling distance.

Shops, restaurants and the Woluwe Shopping Centre are close at hand, as are three major sports facilities: Fallon Stadium, Poseidon and Mounier. Public transport connections make commuting to the city centre simple, while the E40 and Brussels Ring offer easy access to the wider region.

A lifestyle choice with long-term value

With its blend of space, sustainability and security, L’Îlot Vert is more than just another residential project. It represents a new approach to urban living that gives families and professionals the breathing room they need, without leaving the city behind.

For expats looking for a comfortable, long-term base in Brussels, or for investors seeking a property with strong fundamentals, the houses at L’Îlot Vert tick all the right boxes: modern design, energy efficiency and a truly green location.

Urban living, suburban comfort

L’Îlot Vert shows that you don’t have to choose between city convenience and family comfort. In Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, the best of both worlds comes together, secure, sustainable and surprisingly spacious. All homes are available at a reduced VAT rate of 6% instead of 21%, an opportunity that makes owning a new home in Brussels even more attractive.

