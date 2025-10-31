That’s where Recupel comes in: a Belgian non-profit organisation that ensures every broken or outdated electronic device is collected and recycled safely, locally, and responsibly. With more than 300 collection points across Brussels, it’s easier than ever to give your electronic waste a beautiful goodbye.

Close the circle by recycling

Once an appliance stops working, it often ends up forgotten in a cupboard – even though it still contains valuable materials that can be recovered! Recupel makes sure those materials don’t go to waste. Every device dropped off is handled by certified local recyclers who dismantle it safely and recover everything that can be reused: from metals and plastics to tiny components that feed back into production chains.

By bringing your broken devices to a Recupel collection point, you’re doing more than cleaning out a drawer – you’re helping build a sustainable, circular economy by making sure they are recycled properly.

Over 300 Recupel collection points across Brussels

Many people know they can bring broken electronics to the recycling park, but that’s just the beginning. Recupel has a wide network of more than 300 collection points spread across Brussels.

You’ll find them where you already go in your day-to-day life: in supermarkets, DIY stores, electronics shops, and of course at the city’s recycling parks. Whether it’s a dead lamp, a worn-out coffee machine, or an old phone, there’s a Recupel collection point for each device. To find one in your area, just head to recupel.be/brussels.

The idea is simple: no extra effort, just a quick drop-off while you’re running errands. And it’s completely free.

Big or small, every device matters

From large household appliances to small everyday gadgets, Recupel collects them all. That includes items many people don’t realise can be recycled, like vapes, bike lights, headphones, and even empty ink cartridges.

The top 10 devices lying unused in Belgian homes:

Power strips – 2.5 million

Decorative lighting (e.g. Christmas lights) – 2.4 million

Flashlights/bike lights – 2.2 million

Digital photo frames – 1.9 million

Electronic toys – 1.7 million

Light fixtures (e.g. lamps and pendant lighting) – 1.7 million

Smartphones/mobile phones – 1.6 million

Extension cables – 1.4 million

Headphones/earbuds – 1.3 million

Calculators/card readers (for e-banking) – 1.2 million

Recycling done right – and done locally

After collection, your devices don’t travel far. They’re processed by specialised recyclers in Belgium, following strict environmental standards. Every reusable material is recovered: metals are melted down, plastics sorted, and components reintroduced into new production cycles.

Thanks to this system, 96.2% of electronic waste in Belgium finds a new life – transformed into new products like bicycles, smartphones, and even construction materials. You can be confident that what you drop off is handled properly, right here in Belgium.

Doing the right thing feels good

Choosing to properly recycle your broken electronics with Recupel is about more than decluttering. It’s about doing your part – knowing that your effort helps the planet, supports local recycling, and keeps valuable resources in use.

So next time you come across that broken mixer or drawer full of old chargers, drop them off at one of Brussels’ 300+ Recupel collection points.

Discover one near you at recupel.be/brussels