But that’s not all — she’s also the proud founder of LouLou Sweet, a small stand serving homemade crêpes and desserts, right in the middle of the venue.

In this interview, Houda talks about her journey, the sweet origins of her project, and why giving space to local entrepreneurs inside Forest National matters more than ever.

Forest National feels like my second home

“My name is Houda, I’m 29 years old. I started here as a student back in 2015, did an internship with the admin team, and then I was lucky enough to get hired. I’ve been here ever since!,” she says.

“Forest National really feels like my second home. Today, I work as an executive assistant — I handle a lot of administrative tasks, but I’m also involved in different projects, including the Premium area that I oversee for our B2B clients. I love it because it lets me touch on so many different aspects of the job.”

“So, the story behind LouLou Sweet is actually pretty funny,” she laughs. “About three years ago, I was pregnant. Our team was smaller back then, and I was staying late for shows, doing supervision rounds.”

“One night, I walked past all the food stands and thought: something’s missing. There’s no dessert! And as a pregnant woman, I really wanted something sweet. That’s how the idea was born.”

A name full of love

“The name LouLou Sweet is a nod to my little sister, LouLou — she’s like my baby too. And this project, it’s my baby. The word Sweet obviously refers to crêpes, donuts, macarons, muffins… but also to something soft and affectionate.”

“And it sticks in people’s minds — they notice it, they smile, they say, ‘Oh look, LouLou!’ It creates an instant connection. It’s a name that really represents who I am.”

Entrepreneurship is an adventure

“For me, entrepreneurship is a mix of sacrifice, doubt, risk… but also so much satisfaction. When you start something, you never really know where it will lead. At first, you’re kind of walking in the dark.”

“But once you find your rhythm, it becomes a beautiful adventure. And since we’re at Forest National, I’d say — once you find the right tempo, the music sounds amazing.

“What I love most about Forest National is how it truly supports local talent. All the food and drink stands are run by Belgian entrepreneurs — often from the neighborhood. I live just around the corner myself.”

“Forest National stays true to its DNA: Brussels, Forestois, Belgian. No big chains, no mass imports — just local people with local ideas. That’s what creates the warm atmosphere here and contributes to the neighborhood’s identity.”

Her message to young dreamers

“Don’t be afraid to dream! Even if it feels impossible, even if it seems too big — dream anyway. Write your ideas down, develop them. One day, they might come true.

I never imagined I’d start my own project in one of Belgium’s most iconic venues. But here we are. It all started with a small craving — and an idea I didn’t let go of. So, believe in your dreams. And most importantly, believe in yourself.”

By supporting initiatives like Houda’s, Forest National proves that major stages can also help nurture the entrepreneurial heartbeat of their communities.