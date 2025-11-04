Until the end of secondary school, we expect teachers to differentiate instruction, adapt to students' needs, and engage them through various learning styles—whether they prefer reading, hands-on activities, or other approaches. So why should this stop in the final two years of secondary education?

Recognising this, BEPS International School saw the importance of offering multiple pathways to success, ensuring that every student can continue to thrive in a way that suits them best.

Therefore, the students at BEPS can choose between the renowned IB-DP Programme and the younger IB Career-Related Programme (IB-CP). The IB-CP is designed for students with diverse aspirations, from art curation and entrepreneurship to sports management and content creation. It equips learners with essential business skills applicable across all industries. Skills such as financial management, leadership, and organisational strategy are essential for both professional and personal success. The IB-CP provides access to universities worldwide and offers a dynamic blend of academic and experiential learning for students aged 16 to 19.

A key element of the programme is the creation of a personalised portfolio, showcasing each student’s growth and achievements. With guidance from a dedicated team, students tailor their learning pathways to align with their career goals.

To complement the academic rigour of IB-DP subjects with practical learning, BEPS has integrated the Business BTEC as the career-related study component of its IB-CP programme. “The Business BTEC is designed for learners who are interested in developing business-sector knowledge and skills alongside other fields of study.” By applying their learning to their chosen career field, students gain hands-on experience that makes their education more relevant and impactful.

Through these experiences, students bridge the gap between theory and practice, develop professional skills, and gain confidence in their chosen careers. Our CP team—comprising of a career counselor, specialist teachers, and skilled coaches—guides students through real-world learning opportunities, such as engaging with industry professionals, shadowing experts, and securing internships. By fostering collaboration and real-world learning experiences, BEPS ensures that students are not only prepared for academic success but also equipped with the skills to become changemakers in an ever-evolving world.

BEPS offers a contemporary approach to Career-Related Learning delivering the IB-CP through a mix of face-to-face instruction, online modules, and self-directed research. The integration of industry experts and hands-on learning experiences ensures both relevance and academic excellence, making it an ideal pathway for students seeking to combine academic studies with real-world application.

Student success stories

Elena, a former IB-CP student, shares: “Finding the right bachelor’s programme allowed me to transfer the essential business and intercultural awareness skills I learned at BEPS to my university studies and future career. Thanks to my guidance counselor, I discovered the Food Business and Marketing course, which was the perfect fit for me.” Her experience highlights the IB-CP’s impact in helping students discover their passions and confidently take their next steps.

Why choose the IB-CP at BEPS?

Committed to its mission of “Learning, Listening, Living, Shaping our Futures Together”, BEPS is currently the only

international school in Brussels offering this alternative pathway and has the longest-running IB Career-related Programme (IB-CP) in Belgium.

By integrating personalised learning with the IB-CP, BEPS delivers a transformative experience that prepares students for success in both higher education and their professional careers. By combining business studies with real-world experiences and personalised learning, BEPS ensures that graduates leave with the skills and confidence to pursue their aspirations.

Curious to learn more? Visit our website or contact admissions@beps.com to discover how BEPS empowers students through meaningful learning experiences.