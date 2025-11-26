This journey from bold startup to credible, full-fledged player is built on three interlinked pillars: retail expansion, product & brand positioning, and market extension.

Retail expansion: making the brand more accessible and visible

Perhaps the most visible sign of Lynk & Co’s evolution is its shift from online-centric or club-based distribution to an expanded physical retail footprint. In 2024 the brand took its first step into retail operations; 2025 is the year of meaningful acceleration. By the end of last year, Lynk & Co had 11 Clubs in Europe. Today the network has grown to more than 125 confirmed retail points, with almost 80 of them actively selling cars, and additional 35 selling points in importer markets cementing greater accessibility – figures that reflect a brand moving from niche to mainstream.

A key enabler of this expansion is the exclusive partnership with Volvo Cars. By working with Volvo's retail network – leveraging its platforms, systems and services – Lynk & Co has been able to scale more quickly than if it built a standalone network.

Importantly, however, this is not simply about placing Lynk & Co cars on existing Volvo showroom floors. The brand has created dedicated brand experiential spaces, crafted to deliver a distinct-and-different Lynk & Co identity. A bespoke corporate identity concept has been developed for retail spaces: depending on market and retailer setup, showrooms vary from compact 200 m² spaces to fully dedicated 550 m² stores.

The brand’s ask to its retailers is clear: dedicated entrance, full Lynk & Co façade, signage, and interior setup that immerses customers in the brand from their very first step in.

The reception from retailers has been very positive – so much so that even prospective partners outside the Volvo network have been reaching out. But Lynk & Co remains committed: the brand will only be available through selected Volvo retailer partners (or as the brand now prefers to say, “Lynk & Co retailer partners”).

In Belgium, the current status is: 5 retail partners operating under the full Lynk & Co concept (ACB Lynk & Co, Novabil Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co Liège by Mobicore, D’Hondt Mobility and Mobility Rutten) with all of them actively selling cars. Additionally, 3 retail partners have signed contracts, with expected opening by end of November. By the end of 2025, Lynk & Co expects to have 10 retail partners confirmed in Belgium alone, and around 150 across Europe.

The value-proposition is a classic “win-win-win”:

For consumers : they can now experience Lynk & Co more easily; the cars and community become more accessible across Europe.

: they can now experience Lynk & Co more easily; the cars and community become more accessible across Europe. For retailers : they gain an opportunity to expand their portfolio, reach new customer segments, and offer more options.

: they gain an opportunity to expand their portfolio, reach new customer segments, and offer more options. For Lynk & Co: this expansion strengthens footprint, builds brand visibility and enhances revenue potential.

Of course, scaling a physical network hasn’t been without its challenges. In some markets, negotiations and contract logistics have been more complex than anticipated, which slowed progress slightly. But overall, the results to date are encouraging.

Product & brand positioning: the 08 launch

A second vital pillar in Lynk & Co’s evolution is product and brand. In 2025 the brand launched its new flagship plug-in hybrid SUV: the Lynk & Co 08. This car is positioned as a milestone – everything Lynk & Co wants the brand to represent in this next chapter: bold design, premium quality, advanced technology.

The 08 combines strong hybrid performance with next-generation connectivity. According to the brand, it is the first plug-in hybrid in Europe to offer up to 200 km all-electric range, and supports DC fast-charging.

Critics and early reviewers have responded positively: emphasis has been on premium design, comfortable driving experience, advanced tech features and the strong EV-mode range. This launch clearly positions Lynk & Co into the premium plug-in hybrid segment, and signals ambition beyond more mass-oriented mobility solutions.

Underpinning this step is the momentum built in 2024: the upgraded Lynk & Co 01, and the first fully electric Lynk & Co 02 in Europe. The 02 brought new energy, choice and accessibility to the range – setting the stage for the 08 to elevate the brand further. All models in the family have achieved 5-star ratings from Euro NCAP, with the 08 following strong results of the 01 and 02.

In short, this product progression reflects a strategic maturation: from entry-level electrified models, to a full range – including premium, high-capability plug-in hybrids – and a brand identity that combines connectivity, design, safety and sustainability.

New markets: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Austria

The third pillar of Lynk & Co’s evolution is geographic expansion. Growth is not only about more cars and more showrooms – it is about new territories, new opportunities, new communities. Earlier this year the brand announced its entry into three new European markets: the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

Each of these markets brings strategic importance to the brand’s overall strategy. Czech Republic is centrally located in Europe, with a strong retail infrastructure and cultural alignment to the brand; Switzerland has high purchasing power, favourable environment for electrified vehicles, and excellent potential as a showcase for the brand’s premium models; and Austria is a central European market with growing demand for electrification, supporting sustainable mobility adoption.

By utilising Volvo’s retail network and operational backbone, Lynk & Co aims to accelerate market entry while ensuring high-quality, locally-relevant customer experiences. The wholesale-first approach in these markets will also enable speed and scale.

These new expansions underline the brand’s ambition to become truly pan-European – not just present in major Western markets, but active in central Europe, key importers and emerging territories.

Wrapping up 2025: the bigger picture

Putting it all together, 2025 can be summarised as the year in which Lynk & Co evolves from “growth mode” into a more mature posture. The three pillars – retail expansion, product, and market extension – Interlock beautifully: larger footprint + stronger product + new territories = stepping up to the next level.

Retail expansion : More than 100 confirmed retail points, immersive brand spaces, stronger visibility across Europe via strategic partner network.

: More than 100 confirmed retail points, immersive brand spaces, stronger visibility across Europe via strategic partner network. Product : The Lynk & Co 08 launch marks a milestone in the product family; backed by the 01 and 02 momentum, the brand is now positioned in the premium plug-in segment.

: The Lynk & Co 08 launch marks a milestone in the product family; backed by the 01 and 02 momentum, the brand is now positioned in the premium plug-in segment. New markets: With the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Austria coming online, Lynk & Co broadens its reach and reinforces its long-term ambition.

For consumers and communities, this means greater access; for partners and retailers, new opportunities; for the brand, strengthened positioning and an elevated identity. It’s a shift from “challenger brand trying to grow” to “evolving brand establishing speed.”

Challenges and reflections

Of course, no evolutionary journey is without its hurdles. The rapid build-out of retail agreements means managing negotiation complexity, aligning CI environments, training staff, and ensuring consistent customer experience across markets. Product launches such as the 08 bring their own demands: supply-chain execution, ensuring quality, delivering advanced features to market on schedule. New market entries require local infrastructure, aligning regulation, dealer support and customer awareness.

Additionally, in an automotive landscape characterised by intensifying competition, regulatory shifts in electrification, and evolving consumer behaviour Lynk & Co will need to remain agile. But the groundwork laid so far suggests the brand is well-positioned.

In many ways, 2025 was about evolution – refining the business model, strengthening the ecosystem, deepening brand experience and scaling in a meaningful way. For a brand that launched globally in 2016 and has taken sizeable steps into Europe, this is the next logical – and ambitious – chapter.

Looking ahead: the value of community and brand purpose

Beyond the metrics, it’s also worth reflecting on what Lynk & Co stands for – and how that underpins its evolution. The brand has always emphasised values such as openness, connectivity, lifestyle, and community. As Lynk & Co grows its footprint, the opportunity lies in maintaining those cultural roots even as the organisation scales.

Creating immersive retail experiences is one piece. Another is ensuring the product remains distinctive – not just another car brand, but one that speaks to modern mobility, digital lifestyle and sustainability. With the 08, the brand signals that it takes premium seriously. With expansion, it signals accessibility. With a growing presence, it signals relevance.

For the Brussels – and European – audience, this matters: Lynk & Co is not simply another entrant. It is articulating a full-fledged offering: strong product, retail access, brand visibility, and meaningful market presence. For consumers, for policy and society, this means more choice in the electrified-mobility space; and for the broader mobility ecosystem, Lynk & Co’s evolution is a sign of how new-mobility brands are maturing into long-term players.

Conclusion

As we look across 2025, Lynk & Co offers a compelling story: one of transformation, strategic evolution, and deliberate scale. From 11 Clubs to 100+ retail points; from early electrified models to a premium plug-in hybrid flagship; from core markets to new territories in central Europe – the brand is actively shaping a broader and more visible presence.

For the European automotive stage – especially in markets like Belgium and its neighbouring regions – this means that Lynk & Co shouldn’t merely be watched but taken seriously. It is at the cusp of moving from “emerging brand” to “established player.” The direction is clear, the ambition is evident, and the execution is underway.

If one thing stands out, it is this: the focus is on evolution – on building a sustainable, visible, differentiated and compelling brand for the future of mobility. And in that sense, Lynk & Co’s 2025 looks like a year of stepping up.

For further insights and test-drive opportunities, readers in Belgium and across Europe may want to contact local Lynk & Co retailers as the network continues to scale.

www.lynkco.com/fr-be/testdrive