Central Asia is entering a new, historically significant stage of its development. Today, we are moving toward genuine unity. For the first time in many years, an atmosphere of trust, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect is taking shape in our region — an atmosphere that serves as a solid foundation for joint progress.

This process is not spontaneous. It is the result of purposeful work and the political will of the leaders of our countries, who have realized their shared destiny and the potential for common development. Its successful advancement also testifies to the broad public demand for regional cooperation, supported by the peoples of Central Asia.

We can see that, at the state level, the necessary conditions have been created to elevate our cooperation to a new stage of regional consolidation. Our strategic task now is to translate the agreements we have reached into tangible results and real benefits for our citizens and businesses. Central Asia must become a single space of opportunity — where decisions are made not for the sake of documents, but for sustainable development and improving the everyday lives of people across our region.

A vivid symbol of these ongoing changes has been the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which, over a relatively short historical period, have evolved into an effective mechanism for regional interaction and trust-based dialogue. They have become the main platform for developing common approaches to strategic issues that define the present and future of Central Asia.

The upcoming Summit in Tashkent will mark another important milestone in the Central Asian process — our joint endeavor to build a stable, interconnected, and prosperous region. The Tashkent meeting of heads of state, as a continuation of the path we have embarked upon, must reaffirm our countries’ commitment to the spirit of mutual understanding and partnership, becoming a turning point in the deepening of regional cooperation.

The large-scale transformation of the global order, threats of fragmentation in the world economy, and worsening issues of climate change, food, and energy security have further strengthened our drive for consolidation. All this requires even greater unity and coordinated actions among the countries of Central Asia. Strengthening our cooperation today is therefore not merely a political goal but a strategic necessity.

Central Asia has become a zone of stability and creativity — an example of how broad regional interconnectedness can serve as a solid foundation for sustainable development and security.

A turning point in the history of regional interaction came in 2017, when the format of Consultative Meetings was initiated. For the first time in many years, the leaders of the region began a systemic and regular dialogue without external mediation. This became a symbol of new political thinking — based on trust, openness, and the awareness of shared interests. Thanks to this dialogue, many longstanding contradictions were resolved, and the region moved from mistrust to genuine cooperation.

One of the most important achievements of this new stage has been the final settlement of border issues. What once seemed impossible has become a reality. Borders that once divided us have turned into bridges of friendship and cooperation. A landmark event was the March 2025 signing of the Treaty on the Junction of the Borders of Three States and the Khujand Declaration between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan — an event that can rightfully be called historic.

For the first time in the entire history of independence, the full perimeter of mutual borders was legally finalized, putting an end to a decades-long source of tension.

The Fergana Peace Forum held in October became clear evidence of our countries’ mutual aspiration to strengthen peace and harmony in the Fergana Valley — a reflection of the creative processes taking place across Central Asia.

In the water and energy sphere, once a source of sharp disagreements and conflicts, significant positive progress is also underway. A vivid example of fraternal cooperation is the agreement between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the joint implementation of the Kambarata Hydropower Plant-1 project, opening a new chapter in the shared use of the region’s water and energy resources.

A notable example of reasonable compromise is the agreement between Tashkent and Bishkek on the joint use of the Chashma spring.

Cooperation is progressing on the Yavan and Fandarya HPPs on the Zarafshan River between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan; agreements have been reached among Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan on a coordinated operational regime of the Bahri Tojik reservoir during the vegetation period.

With Turkmenistan, an intergovernmental agreement was reached on the rational use of the Amudarya’s water resources, improving joint water management and reducing ecological risks.

All these efforts form a new spirit of partnership — based on trust, mutual benefit, and fairness in the use of shared resources. Such projects create new opportunities for supporting economic activity and strengthening the region’s energy security.

At the same time, significant changes are taking place in border procedures and humanitarian exchanges. Since September 2023, citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan can cross the border freely using ID cards, an important step toward forming a zone of free movement. Similar agreements are being developed with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Interregional ties are expanding, cross-border trade volumes are growing, and humanitarian and cultural links are being strengthened.

Equally important are the steps toward institutionalizing cooperation. The Fifth Consultative Meeting, held in Dushanbe in 2023, was of special significance.

At that meeting, the decision was made to establish a Council of National Coordinators as a permanent mechanism for preparing and implementing agreements reached by the heads of state. This mechanism has given the format systematization and ensured continuity in implementing joint initiatives.

Interparliamentary dialogue has also been established, and regular meetings of Security Council Secretaries are being held.

The Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century, signed following the Cholpon-Ata meeting in 2022, further strengthened the legal framework of cooperation. It enshrined the principles of sovereign equality, mutual support, and shared responsibility for the future of the region. In 2025, Tajikistan joined the Treaty, marking another step toward regional unity. We welcome this decision and look forward to the Treaty’s final signing by all states of the region — a move that will consolidate the spirit of trust, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership in Central Asia.

In 2022, the heads of state also approved the Concept of Cooperation among Central Asian States in Multilateral Formats, setting coordination principles for the region on international platforms, including the “Central Asia Plus” formats.

Another key document was the Concept for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia–2040”, adopted at the Astana Summit in 2024, defining long-term priorities aimed at ensuring regional security and development.

Through these efforts, we have begun forming a new economic reality. Over the past eight years, the combined GDP of Central Asian countries has increased 2.5 times, reaching $520 billion, while foreign trade has more than doubled to $253 billion. Mutual trade has doubled to nearly $11 billion, and mutual investments have grown 5.6 times. For Uzbekistan alone, trade with regional partners has tripled — from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $7.2 billion in 2024 — and the number of joint ventures now exceeds 1,800.

Central Asia’s industrial growth, averaging around 6% per year, is twice the global rate. This success is driven by new forms of production cooperation — joint investment funds (Uzbek-Kyrgyz, Uzbek-Tajik, and Kazakh-Kyrgyz), and projects in automotive, electrical, textile, and agricultural sectors. The Action Plan for Industrial Cooperation 2025–2027, approved by all regional states, has become a vital tool. Border trade zones and international industrial cooperation centers are actively developing, promoting small and medium-sized businesses.

In the humanitarian sphere, lasting people-to-people ties have been established. The Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia and the Regional Youth Platform have been launched; since 2022, Rectors’ and Scientists’ Forums, Cultural Years, exhibitions, concerts, and sports events have become regular.

Most importantly, our brotherly peoples can feel these positive changes in their daily lives. New border crossings, air, rail, and bus routes have multiplied cross-border trips and cultural exchange. The share of intra-regional tourism now exceeds 80% of total tourist flows.

What once seemed a dream — free movement, mutual respect, and a sense of closeness and trust — has become a reality.

Gradually, a new regional identity is emerging in Central Asia — based on recognition of differences yet grounded in historical kinship, cultural commonality, and the interdependence of our nations’ destinies. A shared sense of belonging to one regional space is being formed — where neighborhood is not a challenge but an opportunity, and the success of one becomes the success of all.

This new spirit of trust, understanding, and shared destiny is now the main pillar for further regional consolidation — the launch of a Central Asian process to jointly build a stable, interconnected, and prosperous region.

Every Central Asian state contributes to the region’s stability and prosperity — developing its economy, strengthening trust, and expanding cooperation.

Kazakhstan is developing transport corridors and modernizing border infrastructure. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are collaborating on glacial melt issues and energy modernization. Turkmenistan advances key initiatives to strengthen peace, expand transit potential, and promote UN programs on the Aral Sea and climate technologies.

Our actions, sense of responsibility, and commitment to good neighborliness and mutual benefit have convincingly proven: The New Central Asia chooses the path of peace, sustainable development, and creative partnership. Figuratively speaking, we are not building walls — we are building bridges.

Thanks to our progress in regional consolidation, Central Asia has established itself as an independent and responsible actor in international relations, with a clear vision of its interests and development path.

The “Central Asia Plus” formats reflect our region’s growing international legal standing and recognition as a vital center of stability and development. Leading global powers and organizations now engage with Central Asia as a single regional partner, not just bilaterally.

This elevates our voice in the world — making it stronger, more confident, and more influential in attracting investment and deepening cooperation.

Today, there are over ten “Central Asia Plus” formats, linking our region with leading global states and associations. In this year alone, CA–EU, CA–China, CA–Russia, and CA–US summits have taken place — clear proof of the region’s growing dynamism and strategic importance.

Regional resilience cannot be ensured without addressing Afghanistan. That country is not peripheral but an integral part of our shared region. The peace and stability of all Central Asia depend largely on Afghanistan’s recovery and development.

Our countries proceed from the need for Afghanistan’s consistent involvement in regional and international processes — which will foster its development and strengthen stability in the wider region.

Of particular importance is the Trans-Afghan Railway, intended to link Central and South Asia. Its implementation will open new opportunities for trade, investment, and connectivity, and become the foundation for Afghanistan’s economic revival.

Humanitarian and educational support, energy cooperation, and professional training for Afghan specialists continue. Afghanistan must become part of the common space of peace, cooperation, and development, serving the interests of all regional nations and forming a belt of stability along Central Asia’s southern borders.

As stated earlier, Central Asia is entering a new phase of dynamic development. We are moving from solving bilateral issues to jointly addressing key regional challenges — climate change, energy transition, water and food security, and the digital economy. New horizons of cooperation are opening before us, based on shared responsibility, trust, and a coordinated vision of the future.

In this context, a fundamental question arises: How will Central Asia develop in the coming decades?

The region’s population already exceeds 80 million and, according to UN projections, will surpass 100 million by 2050. Central Asia is also one of the youngest regions in the world, with an average age of 29.

Our task is to turn this demographic resource into a powerful driver of progress and innovation — creating conditions for our youth to unlock their talents and potential.

At the same time, our countries adhere to a balanced approach: development of interaction must rest on sovereignty, equality, and non-interference. No one should impose alien models or create supranational structures. Cooperation must remain voluntary, pragmatic, and results-oriented, serving the real interests of our peoples.

At this stage, our key tasks are:

Deepening regional cooperation, strengthening institutions, and ensuring the sustainability of joint mechanisms. Security cooperation, forming collective capacity to counter challenges and threats, holding regular meetings of Security Council secretaries and defense bodies, while maintaining the principle of the indivisibility of security. Economic integration, boosting trade and investment, simplifying border procedures, advancing industrial cooperation, and expanding transport and digital links. Environmental cooperation, focusing on climate adaptation, water preservation, biodiversity, and green energy transition. Humanitarian collaboration, enhancing human capital, education, science, culture, tourism, and youth exchanges — all of which strengthen mutual understanding and regional identity. Foreign policy coordination, developing unified positions in “Central Asia Plus” formats and other international arenas, ensuring that our cooperation with global partners is filled with practical, growth-oriented projects.

For Uzbekistan, developing regional cooperation is not a tactical choice, but a strategic course, born of our awareness of shared responsibility for the future of Central Asia.

We are convinced that, in an age of global uncertainty, good-neighborliness, unity, and mutual support are the main resources of our region. Shared challenges of security and development — which individual countries cannot resolve alone — can be effectively addressed through collective effort.

By strengthening trust and partnership, we serve the interests of millions who link their future with peace, stability, and progress in our common homeland — Central Asia.

Today, we are laying a solid foundation for the New Central Asia — a strong, stable, and prosperous region.

The processes taking place in our region represent a conscious and irreversible choice. This path requires not only joint effort but also the readiness to assume responsibility for our shared future.

By uniting our strengths and opportunities, we solve common tasks and offer the world our own proven model of peaceful and creative cooperation — based on trust, good neighborliness, and mutual support.

Today, more than ever, it is vital to preserve this historic momentum, strengthening what will make Central Asia a single space of peace, well-being, and prosperity for all nations and peoples of our vast region.