A fresh new chapter is opening in Sint-Stevens-Woluwe.

What was once a quiet office complex is now transforming into Wol U: a forward-thinking residential neighbourhood created by ION—and its highly anticipated Phase 2 officially launches on November 29.

Perfect for expats seeking a peaceful base with fast access to Brussels’ international hubs, Wol U blends sustainable architecture, lush greenery and modern urban convenience into one compelling place to call home.

Designed for modern living

Wol U brings together seven residential buildings nestled in a landscape of 20,000 m² of green space, complete with 199 apartments, co-housing units, a crèche, and a curated mix of retail, hospitality and service spaces.

It's designed as a vibrant micro-community—a place where you can live, recharge, and connect.

Expat hotspot

Sint-Stevens-Woluwe has quickly become a hotspot for expats wanting convenience without compromising on nature. Here, you have:

Brussels city centre just 15 minutes away.

Leuven reachable in 17 minutes.

Brussels Airport nearby—minus the noise.

Immediate access to the Brussels ring road, the E40, NATO, Saint Luc Hospital, and the European School (which is actually in front of our project).

Prefer to unwind? Step outside and follow the Woluwepad for long, peaceful walks or cycle straight from your front door onto the area’s newest bike routes.

And if shopping is your thing, the Woluwe Shopping Center with its 180 shops and restaurants is only 5 minutes away, with Zaventem and Kraainem retail options also close by.

Nature as a daily luxury

Wol U’s philosophy is simple: nature should be part of everyday life.

The master planners at BUUR have created a neighbourhood where architecture blends seamlessly with open spaces.

Renowned landscape architect Erik Dhont—known for his work on the gardens of the Picasso Museum in Paris—designed Wol U’s natural environment as a place not just to enjoy, but to grow, heal, and reconnect.

The project’s buildings, designed by acclaimed firms BOB361, POLO and A1AR, combine elegant details with a calm, cohesive aesthetic inspired by the surrounding valley.

Phase 2 launching early

Originally planned for later, Phase 2 is being released ahead of schedule on November 29 due to strong demand.

Expats in particular have been flocking to the project, in fact, 85% of the units of Phase 1 was sold before the first brick was installed!

As Sales Consultant Thomas Dejagere from ION explains:

“Nearly a third of our buyers are not originally from Belgium. They appreciate that with Wol U, you’re buying far more than bricks—you’re getting a home surrounded by an exceptional amount of nature".

Want to live or invest at Wol U?

Whether you’re relocating for work, looking for an international-friendly neighbourhood, or aiming to invest in one of the greenest new residential areas near Brussels, Wol U is an opportunity worth exploring.

Prices start at €323.300 for a one-bedroom apartment

Only 6% VAT is applicable to Wol U, so you can save a lot of money in comparison to ‘standard’ newbuilt projects, where you have to pay 21%.

Your new home on the banks of the Woluwe is waiting for you.

