The Brussels Times is proud to announce a new exclusive partnership with Lynk & Co, reinforcing the brand’s presence in Belgium and the arrival of the game-changing Lynk & Co 08 plug-in hybrid SUV.

As the publication’s official mobility partner, Lynk & Co will bring its newest premium model to a wider audience through an expanded programme of media and engagement collaborations.

Under this partnership, readers of The Brussels Times will be among the first in Belgium to discover the Lynk & Co 08 through a mix of digital content, live activations, and mobility-focused initiatives. The collaboration aims to highlight the unique benefits of the Lynk & Co 08 and its role in shaping the future of electrified mobility.

“With the Lynk & Co 08, the brand takes plug-in hybrids to the next level, boasting a total range of over 1,000 km, a premium design, and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating,” the company states. Pairing this innovation with The Brussels Times’ influential readership creates a strategic alignment for both brands and strengthens their shared commitment to forward-thinking mobility solutions.

“This partnership with the 08 is the perfect match for us and we look forward to bringing the Lynk & Co brand and the new model closer to our readers,” says David Young, Commercial Partnerships Director at The Brussels Times. “As Belgium’s leading English-language publication, we are committed to showcasing innovation across the country—and the 08 truly represents the next step in sustainable, stylish, and practical mobility.”

The arrival of the Lynk & Co 08 in Belgium comes at a pivotal moment for the brand. Lynk & Co is experiencing remarkable momentum across Europe, having expanded from seven to 25 European markets in just one year. Today, the company boasts more than 100 sales points and 400 service points, backed by its close collaboration with Volvo Cars. This trajectory reflects a broader vision: making modern, electrified mobility accessible, flexible, and appealing to a new generation of drivers.

In Belgium, Lynk & Co is also strengthening its physical presence. Newly launched showrooms are providing customers with opportunities to discover the Lynk & Co 08 up-close, explore all of the brand’s product lineup and connect with the brand’s growing community of drivers.

The Lynk & Co 08 represents a major leap forward in hybrid mobility technology. It is the first plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe to combine an impressive electric range of up to 200km (WLTP) with DC fast-charging capabilities—a significant advancement that challenges long-held assumptions about hybrid efficiency and convenience. Its premium features, advanced safety systems, and long-distance capability—over 1,000 km total driving range—position the Lynk & Co 08 as a leading contender in Europe’s rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

As Lynk & Co continues its ambitious European expansion, this partnership with The Brussels Times marks a significant milestone—uniting cutting-edge automotive technology with Belgium’s most trusted English-language news platform. Both organisations are committed to driving conversations around sustainable mobility, innovation, and the future of transportation.