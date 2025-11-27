North-East Romania is the country’s largest region and one of the most strategically positioned in the EU’s Eastern neighbourhood.

With its 37.000 square kilometres, slightly bigger than Belgium and a population of 3.3 million, it sits at the intersection between European stability and the new geopolitical dynamics shaped by Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Romania is now close to completing its OECD accession process, further strengthening the country’s economic and institutional trajectory. For investors, this creates a predictable and forward-looking environment.

Beyond geography, North-East Romania benefits from a substantial EU investment package of 1.75 billion euro allocated through the North-East Regional Programme (ERDF), its main financing instrument, to reduce economic and social disparities by 2027.

Heritage, Nature and Tourism with Long-Term Potential

The region hosts some of Romania’s most recognisable cultural landmarks. The UNESCO-listed painted monasteries of Bucovina, the Palace of Culture in Iași and the medieval Neamț Fortress show the depth of its historical continuity.

Nature lovers can explore renowned hiking routes such as the Via Transilvanica trail, which begins in the Northern part of the region, or the Stephen the Great Cultural Route, tracing the lands once ruled by one of Romania’s most iconic kings. And, for those eager to discover local flavours, the Romania-Moldova cross-border Gastronomic Route offers an authentic journey through some of the most distinctive dishes of the area.

North-East Romania is also one of the country’s greenest areas, with extensive forests and protected landscapes that support eco-tourism, rural hospitality, and small-scale agro-food entrepreneurship.

The Anchor of a Growing Regional Innovation Ecosystem

Iasi, Romania’s third-largest city, has emerged as a leading centre for technology, research and advanced services. Its universities and R&D networks drive progress in IT, digital innovation, health sciences and high-tech industries. The city is supported by one of Romania’s busiest airports, offering direct connections to Brussels, Madrid, Vienna, Rome, Istanbul, and Dubai ensuring a fast and reliable link between the region and major European and global hubs. The North-East Region is further served by two additional airports, in Bacau and Suceava, strengthening connectivity for both business and tourism.

Beyond Iasi, the other five counties, Suceava, Botoșani, Vaslui, Bacău, and Neamț, create a complementary economic landscape, with investment-ready sites and a solid pool of skilled labour. Many companies choose the region thanks to its combination of cost efficiency, multilingual talent, and seamless integration into European value chains.

Where Does North-East Romania Thrive

The region’s Smart Specialisation Strategy outlines seven strategic sectors: IT and digital industries, health, energy, environment, textiles, tourism and agro-food. These sectors integrate tradition with modern expertise and offer competitive advantages for companies seeking new locations, partnerships or research collaborations.

Together with competitive labour costs and a well-qualified workforce, the region offers a predictable environment for employers. Quality-of-life factors such as access to nature, affordable living and increasing investment activity also play a role in attracting talent in the region. Many citizens who previously worked abroad are returning, encouraged by new career prospects and improving regional infrastructure.

“Over the past decade, the North-East Region has followed a steady economic trajectory. Exports have increased, private investment has diversified, and universities are sending thousands of graduates into the labour market each year in technical, medical, and creative fields. The driving force behind these developments lies in the people of the region: engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and teachers who contribute directly to its competitiveness by choosing to stay or return home.

For 26 years, the North-East Regional Development Agency has supported this growth. We have managed European programmes, facilitated investment, and encouraged the emergence of local ecosystems built on innovation and collaboration, helping communities make better use of their resources. The results can be seen in infrastructure, in new research centres, in industrial parks, and in local ecosystems that continue to grow year after year. Our role is to connect the region’s potential with European opportunities and to open pathways for future generations. I am confident that Romania’s North-East Region has the capacity to accelerate its development and become a reference point for cooperation and creativity in Eastern Europe.

This year we celebrate 15 years of activity in Brussels, where our office has become an essential link between regional stakeholders, European institutions, and the international business environment. This framework helps us open new opportunities and strengthen the North-East Region’s position in Europe.”

Vasile Asandei, General Director, North-East Regional Development Agency

15 Years of Representation within the European Union

In 2025, North-East Romania celebrated 15 years since the opening of its Representation Office in Brussels, established shortly after the country’s EU accession with the ambition of bringing regional interests to the heart of European decision-making. The first representative arrived with the goal of building connections and opening doors, a step that, at the time, felt almost pioneering. Since then, the office has grown into a dedicated team of specialists in international relations, EU funding, foreign direct investment, policy, urban mobility, and stakeholder engagement.

Informally known as The Brussels Seven, the team strengthens cooperation with regional authorities, universities, research centres, companies, schools and NGOs, while engaging actively with the European Commision, European Parliament, European Comittee of the Regions, and networks such as the European Association of Development Agencies (EURADA), the European Regions Research and Innovation Network (ERRIN), and the Vanguard Initiative.

Whether you are exploring new markets, seeking reliable regional partners, expanding your European consortia or considering relocation and investment opportunities, you will find in North-East Romania a solid counterpart, ready to collaborate and to become one of Europe’s new success stories.

We invite you to connect with them on LinkedIn or check their website www.adrnordest.ro. North-East Romania is ready for dialogue, partnerships, and investment.