From 11 to 14 December, the fair transforms the city into a buzzing crossroads of European contemporary art, opening with a lively VIP Cocktail Preview followed by three public days of discovery.

Since its debut in 2021, Art Antwerp has earned a reputation as Belgium’s most intimate and welcoming contemporary art fair—small enough to explore with ease, yet international enough to surprise at every turn. For Belgium’s vibrant international community, the fair offers the perfect gateway into the country’s cultural scene, connecting visitors with galleries, artists, and collectors from across Europe.

Designed for discovery

This year’s edition sharpens its focus on meaningful artistic encounters. Nearly one in five booths will present a solo or duo show, giving visitors the chance to dive deep into individual artists’ worlds. Add to that a selection of striking large-scale installations scattered through the aisles, and the fair becomes a lively, immersive experience rather than a traditional walk-through.

To make the fair even more accessible, Art Antwerp is launching free guided tours in English and Dutch, ideal for expats or newcomers curious to understand the highlights. The brand-new Art Antwerp Art Advisory Desk provides friendly, personalised guidance for anyone—from seasoned collectors to first-timers—who wants help navigating the fair or taking the first step in collecting art.

And, as always, the fair’s convivial catering area invites visitors to pause, chat, and connect with friends old and new.

Growing, loyal international community

Art Antwerp’s careful growth reflects its rising reputation across Europe. With 78% of last year’s exhibitors returning, the fair has built a stable community of galleries that appreciate its intimate scale and strong audience.

As Managing Director Nele Verhaeren puts it:

“Art Antwerp has always been about quality, focus, and genuine encounters. By strengthening the visitor experience with initiatives like free guided tours and the new advisory desk, we want to make contemporary art more accessible and inspiring.”

For international residents—from EU officials in Brussels to creatives in Antwerp and students across Flanders—the fair offers a rare combination: a top-tier art event that feels open, warm, and easy to navigate.

Broader European reach

The fair’s international profile continues to rise. Belgian galleries now represent 42% of participants, making room for more voices from abroad while still celebrating local talent. The Netherlands (25%) and France (16%) are increasingly present, reflecting Belgium’s cross-border cultural ties.

Antwerp’s own art scene remains a strong pillar, with 14 local galleries participating—perfect for newcomers looking to get acquainted with the city’s creative pulse.

20 New Galleries Joining the Fair

Art Antwerp welcomes 20 exciting new galleries, bringing fresh perspectives and expanding the fair’s European reach.

From Belgium: Callewaert Vanlangendonck, KlotzShows, La Peau de l’Ours, Verduyn Gallery

From the Netherlands: Dürst Britt & Mayhew, Ellen de Bruijne Projects, Galerie Caroline O’Breen, Galerie Ramakers

From the UK: Arcade, Night Café

From France: AFIKARIS, galerie binome, DILECTA, DOUBLE V, In Situ – fabienne leclerc, Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Galerie Polaris, Galerie Suzanne Tarasieve

From Spain: Alzueta Gallery

From Switzerland: see you next tuesday

Their arrival reinforces the fair’s position as a key European hub—an ideal destination for internationally minded visitors eager to explore high-quality contemporary art in one vibrant setting.

Warm invitation to Belgium’s international community

With its fusion of Belgian charm and global energy, Art Antwerp stands out as one of the year’s most enjoyable cultural experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned art lover, a curious newcomer, or simply looking for a festive and inspiring outing, Art Antwerp 2025 offers a dynamic and welcoming journey through Europe’s contemporary art landscape.

Mark your calendar—Antwerp’s most international art event is ready to welcome you.

www.art-antwerp.com