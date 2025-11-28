Indeed, the Belgian capital is the cradle of Art Nouveau, and you often only need to look up to realise this. Many façades decorated with sgraffito or stained glass windows are still visible in the streets. Some houses and mansions are open to the public, allowing art and culture lovers to immerse themselves in these luxurious interiors from another era.

By visiting these places, you can discover exceptional locations with breathtaking décor, true gems created by the greatest masters of Art Nouveau, such as Victor Horta, Paul Hankar and the Cauchie couple.

Among these exceptional places, here is a selection of museums you can visit.

The Autrique House

Built by the architect Victor Horta in 1893, the house is an important milestone in Art Nouveau in Brussels and immerses you in the history and aesthetics of early 20th-century Brussels residences. The permanent exhibition at the Maison Autrique allows you to discover and imagine the life of a bourgeois family in Brussels at the beginning of the 20th century.

It is a must-see for lovers of architecture or fans of Victor Horta's work.

LAB·AN x Hotel Van Eetvelde

The Hôtel van Eetvelde is one of architect Horta's most beautiful creations and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The architecture of the building is particularly innovative, centered around a breathtaking winter garden.

This magnificent Art Nouveau building has been made accessible thanks to LAB·AN, a space promoting Art Nouveau founded to mark Art Nouveau Year 2023.

Maison Hannon

Located in the municipality of Saint Gilles, come and explore this jewel of Brussels Art Nouveau. Built in 1902 by architect Jules Brunfaut for Marie and Édouard Hannon, the tour will teach you more about the couple's world and the eventful history of the place, from its abandonment to its gradual rehabilitation.

As a visitor, you will be introduced to Belgian and French Art Nouveau and discover how this private residence, originally designed as a total work of art, has become a symbol of Saint Gilles' heritage.

Art & History – New Pavilion

Located in Cinquantenaire Park, this museum needs no introduction. It is one of the largest museums in Europe and houses thousands of works of art and archaeological objects.

Since June 2025, visitors have been able to discover two new rooms dedicated to Belgian Art Nouveau and Art Deco. Hidden from the public for many years, these collections are finally on display. Through the work of designers and architects such as Paul Hankar, Léon Sneyers, and others, you can admire the centerpiece of these collections: the winter garden designed by Victor Horta, which has now been completely restored.

Cauchie House

Just a stone’s throw from the Cinquantenaire Park, come and discover another gem of Belgian Art Nouveau. The Cauchie House was designed in 1905 by the artist couple Paul and Lina Cauchie as both their personal home and a showcase to the public of their work and talent. Come admire the magnificent façade imagined by the two artists, then step inside the world of this house-studio, which is truly worth a visit.

This year, we are also celebrating the centenary of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, held in Paris in 1925. It's also the perfect opportunity to (re)discover the Art Deco gems scattered throughout the Belgian capital.

Art Deco is an artistic and architectural style that emerged in the early 20th century. This style is characterized by a return to symmetry and straight lines in reaction to Art Nouveau, which was all curves, light, and organic forms.

There are many examples of this architectural style, but are you familiar with these two masterpieces that are open to the public? They are the Boghossian Foundation - Villa Empain in Ixelles and the Van Buuren Museum & Gardens in Uccle.

The Boghossian Foundation

Built in the early 1930s, the villa was commissioned by Baron Louis Empain from architect Michel Polak. He soon donated his property to the Belgian state to open an Art Deco museum.

Over the decades, Villa Empain has had an eventful history, serving as an exhibition hall, occupied by the German army during World War II, the USSR embassy, and even the headquarters of RTL. In 2006, the Boghossian family acquired this exceptional property to establish their foundation. Since 2010, it has been promoting dialogue between East and West through numerous exhibitions.

The Van Buuren Museum & Gardens

A slightly more recent construction, the villa that now houses the Van Buuren Museum was built in 1928 by architects Léon Emmanuel Govaerts and Alexis Van Vaerenbergh. Exceptionally well preserved, this house museum is filled with period furniture, tapestries, stained glass windows, sculptures, and paintings.

This architectural gem, typical of the Amsterdam School, is a sumptuous setting for a unique Art Deco interior. Following the death of Alice van Buuren, the house became a museum open to the public in 1975.

Here you can discover a collection of artworks dating from the 15th to the 20th century.

Art Nouveau Pass

Want to discover those Brussels architectural movements? A visit to Brussels is a must! And to make your visits easier, get the Art Nouveau Pass and its Art Deco extension, which allows you to visit three Art Nouveau sites from a selection of the most beautiful architectural creations of those very special movements.

This pass allows you to visit for free, but also offers discounts on guided tours, shops, and Art Nouveau brasseries. Don't wait any longer—come and discover Brussels in a whole new light with the Art Nouveau Pass!

Discover more about the gems of Brussels with the Art Nouveau Pass here