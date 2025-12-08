Every January, Brussels reaffirms its place on the global cultural map with an event that has quietly become one of Belgium’s most respected musical gatherings: the Brussels Jazz Festival.

From 15 to 24 January 2026, Flagey will once again open its iconic Art Deco halls for the festival’s eleventh edition, welcoming audiences from across Belgium’s international community for ten days of adventurous, intimate and boundary-pushing music.

Over the past decade, the Brussels Jazz Festival has cultivated a distinct identity among Europe’s jazz events. Rather than overwhelming audiences with an oversized line-up, it champions quality over quantity, placing the art of listening at the very center of the experience.

For newcomers to jazz, expats seeking cultural immersion, or seasoned listeners in search of musical depth, the festival offers the ideal environment: focused, welcoming and richly curated.

This year’s artist-in-residence, Belgian-Tunisian pianist Wajdi Riahi, embodies the cosmopolitan spirit of today’s Brussels. Known for blending lyrical improvisation with North African rhythmic influence, Riahi will present three new creations developed specifically for the festival. His residency promises not only artistic excellence but also a reflection of the multicultural creativity that defines the city’s contemporary jazz scene.

The festival launches in grand fashion on 15 January with a major premiere in the long-running Jazz Meets Symphonic series. Danish guitarist Jakob Bro, celebrated for his atmospheric and deeply melodic approach, will unveil brand-new work in collaboration with symphonic forces—a rare chance to witness a leading European voice expand his sound in a monumental setting.

In the days that follow, Flagey’s stages will host a vibrant mix of international artists, rising talents and exclusive premieres. Highlights include performances by Isaiah Collier, the Chicago-born saxophonist whose spiritual, high-energy playing has been electrifying audiences worldwide; corto.alto, the Glasgow-based collective known for its dynamic fusion of jazz, hip-hop and club culture; and Milena Casado, the inventive Spanish trumpeter bringing a fresh sensibility to European jazz.

The programme also welcomes genre-bending innovators such as Jazzbois, Mu Quintet, and several other artists whose work stretches the boundaries of improvisation. For attendees seeking discovery, these concerts offer a window into the next wave of global jazz.

A major focal point this year is a festive label weekend dedicated to International Anthem, the influential Chicago label renowned for championing forward-thinking artists across jazz, experimental music and beyond. The weekend will feature landmark performances by cult favourites Tortoise, rhythmic explorer Tom Skinner, and additional artists whose presence underscores the festival’s commitment to innovation.

With its warm atmosphere, superb acoustics and internationally inclusive audience, the Brussels Jazz Festival has become a January tradition for many expats and multilingual residents who call Belgium home. Whether you come for the premieres, the global talent, or the simple joy of listening deeply in a beautiful venue, the 2026 edition promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

