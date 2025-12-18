As 2025 draws to a close, many expats across Belgium are taking a moment to reflect on the year behind them. For some, it has been a period of adjustment — settling into a new country, navigating unfamiliar systems, or building a life far from home.

For others, it has meant strengthening roots in Belgium, both professionally and personally. Wherever you find yourself on that journey, the end of the year offers a valuable opportunity to pause, reconnect, and look ahead.

Packimpex Belgium, a relocation and moving services provider with a long history of supporting international residents, has marked this moment by extending its warm wishes to the global expat community.

With 2026 on the horizon, Packimpex Belgium is also looking forward, particularly to how it can continue supporting expats through practical information, expert guidance, and opportunities to connect.

Workshops

Over the past years, such workshops have addressed practical themes such as financial planning, insurance, housing, and relocation logistics. The goal has always been to demystify complex topics and give expats the confidence to make informed decisions about their lives in Belgium.

Looking ahead to 2026, Packimpex Belgium will continue offering, in collaboration with KBC Brussels Bank and Insurance, workshops designed to support your expat journey. But they want to make sure they meet your needs.

Survey

Packimpex Belgium is inviting expats in Belgium to share their views through a short survey. Participants are asked about the topics they would most like to see covered, the formats they prefer — such as in-person events, online sessions, or hybrid options — and any additional ideas they feel could be valuable.

The aim is to build a workshop programme that reflects the diversity of the expat community itself.

A young professional newly arrived in Brussels may have different priorities from a family that has lived in Belgium for several years. By gathering a broad range of perspectives, we hope to offer sessions that speak to different stages of the expat journey.

Take the short survey and shape the workshops you want to see next year: Packimpex Belgium Expat Events 2026 Preferences Survey – Fill in form

Here’s to a joyful holiday season and an inspiring start to 2026!