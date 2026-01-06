For more than 50 years, The British School of Brussels has been part of family life in the city, welcoming children from their earliest school days through to young adulthood.

On February 3rd 2026, parents and children are invited to step inside the Primary section for an Open Morning that offers a relaxed and honest look at school life for pupils aged three to eleven.

BSB is known for its warm, international community. Students from more than 70 nationalities come together each day, creating a school where difference is normal and curiosity about the world is encouraged.

In Primary, children can follow an optional bilingual pathway from Year 1, subject to entry requirements, or remain in the English-taught class. All pupils learn French and Dutch, giving them confidence with languages from an early age while still enjoying a secure and familiar classroom environment.

The Open Morning is designed with families in mind. Visitors will be guided through the Primary school, see lessons in action and talk openly with teachers and pupils. Children are very welcome to attend, allowing parents to see how their child responds to the classrooms, the teachers and the atmosphere.

“Finding the right school for your child can feel like a big decision,” says Neil Ringrose, Head of Primary and Vice Principal at BSB. “We want families to feel comfortable and to see what everyday life here is really like. Our aim is simple: for children to feel happy, confident and excited about coming to school.”

Fun and curiosity sit at the heart of learning in BSB Primary. Children are encouraged to ask questions, explore ideas and learn through doing, whether that means creative projects, outdoor play or working together in the classroom. Teachers take time to get to know each child as an individual, supporting both their learning and their personal development.

Set in spacious grounds with bright, welcoming classrooms, the Primary school is a place where friendships form quickly and children feel at home. The mix of cultures and languages adds to the sense of openness, helping pupils develop kindness, understanding and an early awareness of the wider world.

“We are proud of the community we have built here,” says Ringrose. “Families bring their own experiences and traditions, and that richness is something children pick up on naturally.”

The Primary Open Morning gives families the chance to experience this for themselves. Parents can see how learning and play fit together, and children can explore a setting designed to help them grow with confidence and joy.

“We look forward to welcoming families and sharing what makes BSB Primary such a special place for young children,” Ringrose says.

Details of the BSB Primary Open Morning, including how to book a place, can be found via the Eventbrite link here.