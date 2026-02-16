This is where the International Baccalaureate (IB) education stands out. Widely recognised by universities and schools worldwide, the IB is known for developing critical thinking skills, curiosity, and intellectual independence from the very first grade.

Rather than focusing on memorisation, IB students learn how to ask questions, analyse information and approach problems thoughtfully and confidently.

At Montgomery International School (MIS) in Brussels, this philosophy is central to everyday learning. As an IB World School offering a full continuum of programmes, MIS supports students in becoming curious, capable learners who are well prepared for the future.

Critical thinking in today’s world

Critical thinking is the ability to analyse information, evaluate different perspectives and make reasoned decisions. In practical terms, it means that students can:

Question information rather than accept it at face value.

Solve problems creatively and logically.

Communicate ideas clearly and confidently.

Adapt to new situations and challenges.

In today’s world, these skills are increasingly important. Universities expect students to research effectively and to think analytically in a critical way. Employers also value graduates who can think strategically and collaborate to solve problems. And of course, an education that prioritises critical thinking gives children a strong advantage; both academically and personally.

One of the defining features of the IB education system is its inquiry-based learning approach. Instead of being passive recipients of information, students actively explore topics, ask questions, and reflect on what they learn. Throughout the students’ education, learning is designed to be student-centred, concept-driven, and connected to real-world contexts.

This approach helps students understand not just what they are learning, but why it matters and how it can be applied to the world they live in.

What an IB education looks like in different grades

In the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP, Grades 1-5), critical thinking begins with curiosity. Young children are naturally inquisitive, and the PYP nurtures this through interdisciplinary units that connect subjects such as language, science, mathematics, and social studies.

Students explore big ideas such as change, relationships and responsibility across the different subjects, and are encouraged to ask questions, share ideas, reflect on their learning and consider different perspectives. Teachers guide discussions rather than provide all the answers, helping children develop confidence in expressing their thoughts.

“Our PYP2 & 3 students had a transdisciplinary unit of inquiry called ‘Our Green Brussels’, where they thought about our responsibility for caring for green spaces in our community,” explains Nathalia Lourenço, PYP Coordinator at Montgomery International School. “In English, they developed skills to create illustrations to match a text, and in French they built linked vocabulary. In Eveil (social & natural sciences), they learnt about looking at maps, recording observations, and designing sustainable parks. They put this into action through several field trips, including to Woluwe Park and Tervuren Park.”

As students move into the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP, grades 6-10), critical thinking becomes more structured and analytical. The MYP is designed to help students make connections between subjects and understand how learning applies to the real world. Key features that support critical thinking include focusing on ideas such as systems, perspective, and logic; criterion-based assessment, which rewards analysis and understanding rather than memorisation; and interdisciplinary projects, encouraging students to approach problems from multiple angles. Students learn to evaluate information, justify their opinions, and reflect on their progress. These skills are especially valuable during adolescence, when students are developing independence and a stronger sense of identity as learners.

In the Diploma Programme (DP, grades 11 & 12), internationally respected for its academic rigour and strong preparation for university, several core components are specifically designed to strengthen critical thinking and independent learning. For example, the Theory of Knowledge (TOK) core component encourages students to question how knowledge is created and understood across different disciplines. Students explore questions such as how we know what we know, what counts as reliable evidence, and how do culture and perspective influence understanding. This develops open-mindedness and intellectual confidence.

Another example is the Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) component. CAS encourages students to reflect on experiences beyond the classroom, helping them think critically about their actions, values, and impact on others.

“Through their CAS programme,” explains Margot Oleksak (CAS Coordinator at Montgomery International School), “students get the chance to explore their interests by engaging in new, real-life activities. From painting a mural to starting a sports team to volunteering with local organizations, DP students step outside their comfort zones and connect the concept of learning with life beyond the classroom.”

Universities consistently report that IB graduates are well prepared for higher education. IB students are often recognised for their ability to:

Manage independent workloads.

Think analytically.

Participate actively in academic discussions.

Approach complex topics with confidence.

These strengths are a direct result of the IB’s emphasis on critical thinking throughout the programme.

Montgomery International School: a practical example

At Montgomery International School (MIS), the IB philosophy is translated into daily classroom practice. Students are encouraged to ask questions and reflect on their learning to take ownership of their academic journey. By offering a full IB continuum (meaning from grades 1 to 12), MIS ensures that critical thinking skills are developed progressively, from early primary years through to the IB Diploma Programme. This continuity allows students to grow into confident, capable learners who are well prepared for university and beyond.

Register for the Virtual Open Day on February 28 at Montgomery International School Brussels here.