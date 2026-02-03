The Twelve Restaurant, nestled in the heart of the capital, has announced a special St Valentine’s dinner menu, available exclusively on 13 and 14 February.

Known for its refined cuisine and warm, contemporary ambience, The Twelve is crafting an evening designed to celebrate love through flavour, atmosphere and memorable touches.

Discover the full menu here.

Romantic dining experience from start to finish

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary welcome cocktail, setting the tone for a relaxed and indulgent evening.

The special Valentine’s menu promises a curated selection of dishes featuring seasonal ingredients, creative pairings and the signature craftsmanship that has made The Twelve a favourite among Brussels food lovers.

To ensure everyone can enjoy the evening, a vegetarian option is also available upon request.

To make the evening even more enchanting, the restaurant is offering a little surprise at the end of the meal . A gesture meant to leave couples with a sweet memory of their night out.

With limited availability for these two dates, early reservations are strongly recommended. Easily accessible by metro, bus, train, and car, with convenient parking available on-site.

Book your Valentine’s Dinner now on their website, Instagram or call: +32 2 204 39 13.