Every Thursday evening from 12 March to 23 April 2026, more than 40 museums and cultural institutions across the Brussels-Capital Region will throw open their doors for an extraordinary series of after-hours experiences that showcase the city’s rich arts and heritage scene.

No matter whether you’re a history buff, art lover, family with children or simply someone looking for something different to do on a weeknight, Nocturnes offers a fresh way to explore the cultural treasures of the city when the sun sets. These evening openings are designed to be relaxed, engaging and accessible — with a mix of exhibitions, guided tours, immersive workshops, behind-the-scenes visits and extra-muros activities that bring familiar collections to life.

What you can expect

Each Thursday throughout the seven-week run, participating venues welcome visitors between 18:00 and 22:00, providing a unique opportunity to see museums in a different light and discover neighbourhoods across Brussels through culture. Highlights include participative events — from medieval dance workshops and flashlight tours to themed tastings and bread-baking sessions in museum gardens — all designed to make your museum visit more fun and interactive than ever.

If you prefer a classic museum stroll, that’s just fine too. You can also choose a programme tailored to your interests, from art history and science to hands-on sessions for kids or special guided walks around architectural gems.

Thanks to Brussels Museums, the non-profit association behind the event, Nocturnes keeps accessibility at its heart. The Open Museum initiative returns with inclusive activities — including visits focused on gender, feminism and even tours in Belgian French Sign Language — so the experience feels welcoming for all audiences.

Participating museums

The list of participating museums changes week by week, encouraging explorers to map their own cultural route through the city. Here’s a taste of what to look forward to:

12 March: Historic institutions such as the Braille Museum , the Brussels City Museum – King’s House and the Jewish Museum of Belgium kick off the season, alongside special openings at KBR museum and the Museum of the National Bank of Belgium .

19 March: Dive into science, design and history at venues including the Children’s Museum , d’Ieteren Gallery , and the ULB’s Experimentarium series.

26 March: Explore architectural and culinary history at Coudenberg Palace , La Maison des Arts , Maison Autrique and the Schaerbeek Beer Museum .

2 April: Botanical and applied arts fans will appreciate the Paul Moens Medicinal Plant Garden , Erasmus House (special) and the FeliXart & Eco Museum .

9 April: From the whimsical Clockarium to the Royal Military Museum (special) , there’s something for every taste.

16 April: Indulge in sweet treats at Choco Story , dive into myth at the Museum of Erotics and Mythology (special) or uncover Brussels’ subterranean history at the Sewer Museum .

23 April: The season closes with highlights including the Belgian Chocolate Village, the Planetarium of Brussels, the MigratieMuseumMigration and the vibrant La Fonderie (special).

Practical information

Nocturnes 2026 opens on 12 March until 23 April and stages 40+ Brussels museums from 18:00 until 22:00 (exception: the Extra Late Special).

Standard tickets are €8 (26+ years) and €5 (13–25 years and European Disability Card holders), with free entry for children aged 0–12 at most locations.

Some museums and special activities may offer discounted or free entry, and a handful of venues require advance booking for limited-capacity tours or sessions.

The Brussels Times is proud to be a Media Partner of Nocturnes 2026 — discover the full programme here.