Leading an association in 2026 is harder than it looks. It means navigating advocacy in an increasingly polarised political climate, steering teams through regulatory and technological change that keeps accelerating and managing boards whose expectations have a way of expanding.

For many, the job sits somewhere between grand strategy and mild isolation.

Enter the European Society of Association Executives (ESAE), an association of associations, in the most Brussels sense of the term. Its mission, beneath the meta-ness, is straightforward: to support those who support Europe's vast ecosystem of membership organisations, from seasoned directors to young professionals still working out what association management actually means as a career.

Each year the European Association Summit brings together Associations and Leaders and their teams from different industries, countries and sectors of activity, in what has become the largest gathering of the sector in the continent. The programme is shaped by Associations, for Associations.

On 26 March, it returns to Brussels at the illustrious TheMerode for a full day of cocreation, high-level discussions, and of course, networking. Topics range from the future of advocacy in a fractured geopolitical landscape to the more uncomfortable questions of leadership: whether empathy and foresight will survive in rapidly changing world.

The day ends with the European Association Awards ceremony, an opportunity to recognise the unsung heroes, the Association teams whose efforts help move our organisations forward, but usually stay out of the spotlight.

Will associations be able to advocate effectively in a polarised era? Will the human side of leadership keep its relevance? And will technology come to our rescue? These are the questions on the table on 26 March, some answered in the sessions, others over a glass of wine or two.

