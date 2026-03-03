Accredited by the International Baccalaureate, AIS offers the internationally recognised Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), providing young learners with an excellent education in a rigorous yet supportive environment. With almost 50 nationalities represented in our diverse student body, there is room for everyone in our caring and welcoming community.

Home away from home

AIS is a small school where big things happen. Located in the leafy suburbs north of Antwerp, our school provides a haven away from the busy city while still being well connected by train and bus networks. With a variety of activities offered and run by other parents, including English classes, Booster Club, Costume Department and even Bootcamp, parents can thrive and find community here.

We know that our young learners spend much of their time at school; it’s where they learn to connect and collaborate with others. We take this knowledge seriously and are dedicated to providing the best education we can for our students. With a student-to-teacher ratio of 7:1, you can be confident that your child is receiving personalised attention tailored to their learning needs and goals.

Holistic education

The pillars on which education at AIS stands are our Academics, Sports and the Arts. These three ideals anchor and ground our system to ensure students receive a well-rounded and holistic education both inside and outside the classroom. AIS strives to support all students in becoming versatile, forward-thinking individuals, ready to enter the world beyond school.

Academics

For several years, our DP pass rate has been exceptional, ranging between 94–100%. Students are pushed towards excellence and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Learning is both a process and a product, deeply intertwined with and ingrained in our human uniqueness. AIS aims to support this endeavor by providing our students with the highest-quality education we can offer, in facilities that enhance their learning experience. Through interdisciplinary learning, students develop the ability to apply their knowledge and make connections to the real world.

Primary students focus on meaningful action in their community, based on their learning. This is achieved through community building and implementing new skills to make a difference in their communities and the wider world. During the MYP, students fulfil a Service as Action (SA) requirement, through which they develop and deliver meaningful change by serving the community. In the DP programme, students then take on Creativity, Activity and Service (CAS), reflecting on their work in ways that positively impact both themselves and the wider community.

Sports

The Griffins sports programme is an integral part of student education at AIS. On average, 75% of AIS students from Grades 5-12 put on a Griffin kit each year, illustrating the popularity of the programme. Competition is offered in football, volleyball, cross country, basketball, swimming, golf, softball, track & field and tennis.

Our school is known for punching above its weight in all sports, due to the excellent training provided by our coaches. AIS competes in the Northwest European Council of International Schools (NECIS) sports tournaments each year, offering students the opportunity to travel and compete across northern Europe.

Arts

Every student can find their voice in the Arts programme at AIS. During the primary years, students are exposed to visual art, music and drama. Students interested in specialising in an instrument or voice are encouraged to take part in private instruction, supported by the school with multiple performance opportunities throughout the year.

Visual Arts students benefit from the school’s proximity to the city of Antwerp, studying contemporary artists and designers and showcasing their work throughout the year. Students also take part in dramatic performances in our state-of-the-art 350-seat auditorium, with recent productions including The Musical, The Audition!, the Starlight concert and Macbeth.

Educate | Inspire | Empower

At AIS, we believe in inquiry-based learning that both challenges and supports students to build their own understanding. From our youngest learners, we nurture curiosity and encourage children to explore ideas, ask questions and learn together. In the PYP, Monday mornings are dedicated to Maker Monday, where students engage in hands-on, collaborative projects such as designing models, solving problems and creating prototypes, developing creativity, critical thinking and teamwork skills.

The STEMzone provides the ideal environment to encourage creativity, innovation, analytical thinking and collaboration through STEM studies. It features science laboratories, fabrication labs, makerspaces, mathematics areas, IT spaces and shared collaborative learning spaces.

AIS students in the DP programme receive ongoing guidance from our on-campus university counsellor to plan for their post-secondary destination. Our focus is on finding the best fit for each student as they navigate the application process and transition to university. In recent years, AIS students have attended the University of Oxford, King’s College London, the University of Sydney, New York University and many other respected institutions worldwide.

The year ahead at AIS

As we look ahead to the coming year at Antwerp International School, there is plenty to look forward to. The year will be filled with opportunities for our community to come together, from IB project fairs and exhibitions to a wide range of academic, artistic and outdoor pursuits. These include mathematics competitions, honour choir recitals and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, to name but a few. All of these celebrate the learning, creativity and commitment of our students.

Throughout the school year, students will also take part in NECIS sports seasons and tournaments, building teamwork, resilience and school spirit along the way. For the latest news, event dates and updates, we encourage families to keep an eye on our website and follow our social media channels.

Every day is Open Day

Every day is Open Day at AIS. Schedule a visit today to see why AIS is the right choice for your family.

Want to know more?

Contact us by phone +32 3 543 93 00 or by email at admissions@ais-antwerp.be

Visit our website: www.ais-antwerp.be