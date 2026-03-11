Benefits of sports activities for children

The advantages of physical activity from an early age are numerous, ranging from the development of motor skills to stronger muscles and bones. Not to mention the positive effects on concentration, cognitive development, socialisation, stress management and self-confidence.

In fact, it is much easier to stay healthy and maintain strength and agility in adulthood if habits are formed early in childhood. ‘If a child regularly participates in a sport they enjoy, they will develop healthy lifestyle habits and continue into adulthood,’ explains Caroline Boon, Academy Manager at Aspria Royal La Rasante.

How can you encourage children to take up a sport?

So where to start? ‘Find an activity that your child enjoys and is capable of doing,’ advises Caroline. "All children are different, and very few will win a gold medal at the Olympics. Forcing a child to do an activity will only cause stress, both for the child and the parents. So listen to your child's reactions and if they want to stop the chosen activity, it's better to try something else."

Swimming is particularly popular at Aspria clubs. ‘Swimming is a great way to build overall strength and work on coordination and endurance,’ explains Francesca Meini, Pool Manager at Aspria Royal La Rasante. "Our swimming programmes start with Aquatic Psychomotricity to move in and under the water through games that build confidence. The courses extend to Swim Evolution, which involves perfecting the four swimming styles over long distances".

Tennis and dance classes are among the other popular options. In addition to these traditional activities, the Academy offers martial arts such as qwan ki do, capoeira, judo and karate, as well as a variety of dance classes, yoga and self-defence!

Special classes for teenagers

The transition to adulthood begins in adolescence. That's why Aspria offers a programme dedicated to teenagers, an ideal complement to support their physical and mental development.

- Gridz: based on the CrossFit principle, these classes combine HIIT exercises in a circuit tailored to young people aged 12 to 17. It is a full-body workout with a fun twist and music that appeals to teenagers. Everyone trains at their own pace, without pressure. This also means that young people can join the group at any time of the year.

- Boxing workout: a dynamic boxing class specially designed for teenagers. Develop strength, endurance and confidence through adapted boxing techniques in a fun and motivating environment.

- Animal Flow Family: inspired by animal movements, this session combines mobility, strength and coordination in a fun parent-child class, also offering a great opportunity to strengthen bonds.

- Fit Family: share a unique moment with your family thanks to our new fun and accessible circuit training. Work on balance, mobility and coordination with functional movements, all in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

Sports camps

Camps are a necessity for some working parents, but they can also be a great way to introduce young people to new sports or activities.

Camps are the ideal way to explore different activities in a week: from learning to ride a bike to circus skills, tennis, martial arts, yoga, or even film techniques and programming. All this is complemented by multi-sport activities and swimming pool activities.

Camps are available for non-members as well.

The crèche

Aspria Royal La Rasante's offering is complemented by a professional crèche for young children (aged 3 months to 13 years) in a welcoming and secure environment.

Discover here all the Academy Camps at Aspria Royal La Rasante