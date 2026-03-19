We all appreciate good cuisine, bold pairings, quality ingredients served in a beautiful setting. That’s a given. But have you ever wanted to escape your routine and discover an entirely different way of experiencing taste?

Did you know that when one sense is removed, the others naturally become sharper?

That is exactly what Dans le Noir ? Brussels offers: a unique, boundary‑pushing tasting experience where surprise becomes the main ingredient.

A journey into total darkness

Step into complete darkness, discover a surprise menu, and let each flavour, texture, and aroma come alive in unexpected ways.

This extraordinary experience takes place inside the prestigious 5‑star Stanhope Hotel Brussels, right in the heart of the city.

A setting that elevates the concept even before you cross the threshold of the dark dining room.

Guided by experts of the night

Questions? Hesitations? They disappear the moment you meet our visually‑impaired guides. From the moment you enter the obscured room to the time you take your seat, they accompany you with remarkable kindness, helping you navigate this unfamiliar world with confidence.

Cutlery or hands? The choice is yours. Discover your menu the way you prefer; playful, intuitive, and delightfully surprising.

Perfect for any occasion

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday with friends, sharing a memorable moment with your partner, or seeking a creative team‑building activity with colleagues, Dans le Noir ? Brussels transforms an ordinary dinner into an unforgettable shared adventure.

Think of it as a game: try to guess each ingredient, compare your impressions with your tablemates, and chat with other guests afterwards.

You’ll be amazed by how different, and enjoyable, dining becomes when the usual rules no longer apply.

When and how to join us

We welcome you every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening to embark on this extraordinary journey together at the Stanhope Hotel Brussels, at 9 Rue du Commerce, 1000 Brussels.

Ready to experience taste like never before? Book now through our website.

We look forward to guiding you into the dark… and into a new world of flavour.