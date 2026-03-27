On March 16, Gault&Millau, in collaboration with the destination itself, officially launched the new edition of A Taste of Knokke-Heist 2026–2027. More than just a guide, this curated selection positions Knokke-Heist as a must-visit hotspot for an international, discerning audience, perfectly suited to Brussels’ cosmopolitan community.

What makes Knokke-Heist so compelling is its unique balance. Here, long walks along wide sandy beaches blend seamlessly with contemporary art galleries, stylish boutiques, and a culinary scene that rivals major European cities. It’s a place where lifestyle and gastronomy are not separate pursuits, but part of the same refined experience.

This new edition of the guide reflects exactly that. Gault&Millau’s inspectors have carefully selected more than 170 addresses, including 24 new additions, alongside a handpicked collection of 14 hotels. Whether you’re planning a spontaneous day trip or a full weekend stay, the guide offers a complete and up-to-date overview of where to eat, drink, and unwind.

From high-end gastronomic restaurants to laid-back bistros with character, from trendy lunch spots to family-friendly venues, the diversity is striking. You’ll also find a strong focus on local artisans—bakers, fishmongers, butchers, delicatessens, and wine merchants along with vibrant markets showcasing fresh, high-quality produce. It’s an ecosystem designed for those who appreciate authenticity, craftsmanship, and flavour.

This year’s edition goes even further, with enriched editorial content that brings the destination to life. Expect features on local markets, insights into the culinary identity of the nearby Zwin region, and a closer look at evolving dining habits—from relaxed late-evening dinners to thoughtful family offerings. Reflecting its growing international appeal, the guide is now available in Dutch, French, and German.

Of course, excellence remains at the heart of the selection. Among the top-rated establishments are Bartholomeus (18/20), Sel Gris and Cuines33 (17/20), alongside standout venues such as Caillou, Il Trionfo, Escabèche and JETT. Together, they highlight the exceptional quality and creativity that define the local culinary landscape.

The guide also celebrates the people behind the experience. Rising talent and established names alike were honoured with awards, including Young Top Chef of the Year Sander Van De Walle (Caillou), Artisan of the Year Ignace de Savoye, and Hostess of the Year Jessica Daskalidas. From beloved brasseries to innovative concepts, these recognitions underline the depth and dynamism of the scene.

But beyond the accolades and listings, A Taste of Knokke-Heist is ultimately about inspiration.

Imagine starting your day with a buttery croissant from an award-winning bakery, followed by a seaside walk. Lunch could be a refined yet relaxed affair at a buzzing hotspot, while the afternoon invites you to explore galleries or simply unwind on the beach. As evening falls, a memorable dinner whether a Michelin-level tasting menu or a lively brasserie sets the tone for a perfect night. And instead of rushing back to Brussels, why not stay over? With a curated selection of hotels, from boutique charm to understated luxury, turning your visit into a full weekend escape has never been easier.

For expats living in Brussels, this is your invitation to rediscover the Belgian coast in a new light. Knokke-Heist is not just a summer destination it’s a year-round escape where quality of life, gastronomy, and effortless elegance come together.

So next time you’re wondering where to go for a change of scenery, think beyond the usual. Pick up A Taste of Knokke-Heist 2026–2027 at the tourist information centre in Knokke-Heist, browse through its carefully curated pages, and let it guide you from breakfast to lunch, from dinner to an overnight stay.

Your perfect coastal weekend is closer than you think.

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