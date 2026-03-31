At The British International School of Brussels (BISB), parents often choose the school for the unique advantages of a smaller environment, where every child is known by every member of staff. This creates a warm, personal atmosphere where children feel seen, valued, and encouraged to reach their full potential.

The school community reflects the international nature of Brussels itself. They warmly welcome families from all over the world, and this diversity plays a key role in shaping globally minded, culturally aware students—an essential quality for children growing up in today’s fast-changing, international environment.

BISB is proud to be the only school in Brussels participating in the Global Schools Program, an initiative linked to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Sustainability and global citizenship are not just taught—they are lived.

Their student-led School Council, made up of children from the Junior Department, actively develops initiatives inspired by these global goals. For example, a recent book swap project encouraged reading while promoting sustainability, allowing students to exchange books rather than buy new ones.

They also take full advantage of their location in Brussels. Students regularly engage with the local community, from working with commune gardeners to plant trees and greenery, to outdoor learning activities such as orienteering in nearby parks and forests. These experiences help children connect with their surroundings while developing practical skills and environmental awareness.

For expat families, location and accessibility matter. BISB is ideally situated between NATO and the EU institutions, making it convenient for many internationally working parents. The school is also well connected by public transport, with multiple bus and tram routes nearby.

Another highlight of school life is swimming, which they consider an essential life skill. All students benefit from regular lessons at the NATO swimming pool, ensuring confidence and safety in the water.

Students are also encouraged to participate in international competitions, often through COBIS (Council of British International Schools), and they are especially proud that one of their Year 4 students recently achieved third place in a global digital creations competition—making BISB the only school in Brussels to receive this recognition.

Their youngest learners are based in the beautiful Seulen House, a historic building that is regularly featured in local heritage tours—offering a truly unique learning environment.

If you are new to Brussels or exploring school options, we warmly invite you to visit them.

Meeting the Headteacher and staff is the best way to experience the welcoming, international spirit that makes BISB such a special place for expat families.

Join one of their Open Days on April 11 or June 13 anytime between 10am and 2pm, you can register here: www.bisb.org.