At L’Îlot Vert in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, that opportunity is now down to its final phase. Only two houses remain available.

If you’re looking for a place where you can truly settle, this is one of those rare opportunities that doesn’t come around often.

A hidden green enclave in the city

Tucked away at the end of a calm, residential street, L’Îlot Vert feels almost like a secret. The project is set within 4,500 m² of landscaped greenery, designed as a small, semi-gated community where space and tranquillity come first.

The remaining houses offer what many expats struggle to find in Brussels:

- Full-sized family homes

- Private south-facing gardens

- Generous indoor and outdoor living space

Everything is designed to give you breathing room, both inside and outside your home.

Designed for real living

Each house offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, making them ideal for families or professionals who need extra space for remote work or guests.

The layout is simple and practical. A bright open living area connects directly to your private garden. Upstairs, you have spacious bedrooms and quiet corners where you can focus or relax.

Large windows bring in natural light throughout the day. Outside, your terrace and garden become an extension of your living space.

It’s the kind of setup that makes everyday life easier, calmer and more enjoyable.

A green lifestyle, without compromise

Living at L’Îlot Vert means you don’t have to choose between nature and city life.

You’re surrounded by green spaces like Malou Park, Hof ter Musschen and Bronnen Park. At the same time, everything you need is close by: international schools, sports facilities, shops and restaurants.

The location is especially attractive for expats:

- European School Brussels II and Montessori schools nearby

- Quick access to the E40 and Brussels Ring

- Easy connections to the city centre and Zaventem

- Direct cycling routes towards Brussels

You stay connected, while living in a much quieter setting.

The final opportunity

With only two houses left, L’Îlot Vert has reached its final stage.

That makes this more than just another listing. It’s a limited opportunity to secure a home in one of Brussels’ most desirable and green residential areas.

And with the reduced VAT rate of 6% instead of 21%, the financial advantage makes the decision even more compelling.

Visit on April 19

Curious to learn more? Join us on Sunday April 19 during the on site information day.

We’ll walk you through the project, the remaining homes and everything you need to know to make a confident decision.

Register your visit here or call +32 472 89 60 18 for more information.