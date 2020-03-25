 
EU registers positive trade balance in 2019
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020
    EU registers positive trade balance in 2019

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    © Belga

    The European Union’s trade balance was positive in 2019, with exports exceeding imports by 197 billion euros, as against 152 billion the previous year, data published on Wednesday by the European Statistical Office, Eurostat, shows.

    EU Member States trade mainly among themselves, with intra-EU trade amounting to 59% of the total. Trade with third-party states amounted to 2,132 billion euros last year, while imports totaled 1,935 billion euros. The Union’s three main partners were the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

    Europe had positive a trade balance with the United States, which accounted for 18% of its exports and 12% of its imports, and with the United Kingdom (15% of exports and 10% of imports). However, its balance of trade was negative with China, which accounted for 9% of EU exports and 19% of imports.

    The most traded commodities were transport equipment and machines, which made up 41% of total exports from the EU and 33% of imports. Other key commodities included manufactured goods (23% of EU exports and 24% of imports) and chemicals (19% of exports and 12% of imports). Energy’s share of exports was weak, 5%, but it made up 19% of imports.

    At the national level, Belgium’s main export markets were Germany (18%), France (14%) and the Netherlands (12%) while the same countries were the main sources of its imports: Netherlands (17%), Germany (13%) and France (10%).

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

