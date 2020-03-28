 
Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a single day, bringing the death toll to 5,690
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a...
Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation...
Belgian supermarkets donate 460,000 meals to food banks...
Coronavirus: Two men jailed after spitting at police...
Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a single day, bringing the death toll to 5,690
    Wuhan begins to emerge from months-long isolation
    Belgian supermarkets donate 460,000 meals to food banks
    Coronavirus: Two men jailed after spitting at police
    Nursing home in the Namur province hit particularly hard by Covid-19
    Belgian astronaut offers tips on how to cope in lockdown
    Coronavirus – France: 299 deaths in 24 hours bring total to 1,995
    For the drugs trade, it’s business as usual
    ”Use testing to determine who may go back to work”
    Uber introduces reduced rate for medical professionals
    Belgium switches to summertime this weekend
    Coronavirus: 1,850 new cases confirmed, 64 new deaths in Belgium
    Coronavirus: WHO explains how the virus is transmitted
    The curious case of the cat with corona
    Coronavirus measures: will April be a write-off?
    UK politicians endorse petition against human trafficking in UAE
    Coronavirus: Belgium extends lockdown until 19 April
    Coronavirus: most people respect the current measures
    Foreign cars seized in Brussels as drivers ‘violated lockdown measures’
    Coronavirus: Brussels moves to support struggling businesses
    View more

    Coronavirus – Spain: 832 people die in a single day, bringing the death toll to 5,690

    Saturday, 28 March 2020
    © Belga

    The novel Coronavirus claimed 832 lives in a single day in Spain, bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 5,690, according to the latest official tally on Saturday.

    With the exception of Thursday, when there was a slight slowdown, the Covid-19 death toll has been increasing daily in the country, which has the second highest number of fatalities after Italy. On Friday, there had been 769 deaths.

    The number of people infected with the virus increased by over 8,000 in 24 hours, reaching 72,248 as the authorities decided to ramp up testing, and thus better assess the extent of the pandemic in the country.

    However, the rhythm at which the infection and death rates have been increasing has slowed down in recent days, and the Government has said repeatedly that the epidemic should be close to peaking in Spain.

    The more than 46 million Spaniards have been under strict lockdown since 14 March. This week the confinement measure was extended to 11 April.

    Madrid is the country’s worst affected region, with 2,757 deaths, close to half of the national death toll, and 21,520 cases of infection.

    Faced with the upsurge in fatalities, Madrid’s authorities have decided to begin setting up a second temporary morgue on Monday in an unused public building on the outskirts of the capital. The first was established on a skating rink in a shopping mall.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job