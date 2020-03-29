 
US reports first infant death from coronavirus
Sunday, 29 March, 2020
    US reports first infant death from coronavirus

    Sunday, 29 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A baby under the age of one year has died in the United States after being infected with the novel Coronavirus, authorities in the State of Illinois announced on Saturday.

    The illness is considered less life-threatening to children and young victims are very rare. However, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference on Saturday that an infant, along with a State employee, were among the deaths recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

    The Governor added that the news was difficult to accept, especially since the infant was very young.

    The Illinois Health Department disclosed that the infant was less than a year old. It did not state whether it had been suffering from other ailments.

    The United States this week became the country with the highest number of novel Coronavirus infections in the world. Some 120,000 persons have been infected and over 2,000 have died as a result.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

