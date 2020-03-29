Coronavirus : EU,USA stress need for stronger international cooperation

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on Friday discussed the urgent need to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the EU reported on Saturday in a press release.

The chief diplomats also agreed, in a telephone conversation, that humanitarian aid for medical purposes destined for the most vulnerable countries needed to be increased rapidly.

While the wealthy countries have unveiled colossal recovery plans, there is increasing concern for poor nations without adequate health services.

At an extraordinary summit of the G20 on Thursday, the world’s 20 largest economic powers had called on international institutions, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help emerging and developing countries to withstand the impact of Covid-19 in the health, economic and social spheres.

The EU and the US have the capacity to contribute significantly to international efforts to confront the pandemic, the EU indicated in its press release.

During his discussion with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Borrell also stressed the need to provide the population with true and transparent information at a time when concern is increasing about the fake news circulating on the Coronavirus.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times