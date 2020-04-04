 
It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo Olympics possible in 2021, virologist says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral...
Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in...
The comeback of the electric microcar...
It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo...
Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral
    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
    The comeback of the electric microcar
    It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo Olympics possible in 2021, virologist says
    Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province
    Supermarket prices jump by up to 6.6%
    Belgium’s government aims at 40,000 – 50,000 tests a day, then gradual relaxation of lockdown
    Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay at Home” in viral video
    Coronavirus: Where there’s a will, there’s a way
    Coronavirus: Hunting boars allowed
    Coronavirus: 1,480 deaths in the United States in 24 hours
    Fitch downgrades economic outlook for Belgium
    Belgian government extends list of essential industries
    Belgian airlines call for lifeline of more than half a billion euros
    Summery weather from Sunday throughout Belgium
    Police on alert for start of Easter holiday
    Do not postpone necessary care, Brussels hospital says
    Medical workers demand protection, not bonuses
    ‘Maximum 4 hours of school work per day,’ says Education Minister
    Coronavirus: What do the statistics show?
    View more

    It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo Olympics possible in 2021, virologist says

    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    © Belga

    While the IOC and Japan have decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to 23 July – 8 August 2021, it will take about a year to guarantee that the games can, in fact, be held then, German virologist Alexander Kekulé said in an interview with the German TV channel ARD.

    The organisation of the Olympics in 2021 is in jeopardy because no one knows how far the world pandemic will go by then, noted Kekule, a professor of microbiology and virology at the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg.

    The virologist does not think the pandemic will have disappeared completely by summer 2021. Some countries have health systems that are much less prepared for the spread of Covid-19 and the danger could come from there, he feels.

    Virologists speak of “collective immunity” when about two-thirds of the world’s population have developed immunity to the virus. It is only by spring of next year that it will be possible to assess seriously whether that can be the case by summer.

    “A good time to do that would certainly be March or April next year, when a final decision can be made,” Kekulé said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job