 
Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Latest News:
Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement,...
Apple, Google join forces to support the fight...
Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June...
WWII bomb discovered in Cologne...
Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
    WWII bomb discovered in Cologne
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus in Europe’s last dictatorship
    Coronavirus: How to celebrate Easter responsibly
    Coronavirus: over 1,6 million infections worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss
    Moral dilemma: Saving lives when resources are scarce
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests in care centres ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    Seaside healing: The Belgian town that almost saved Marvin Gaye
    Belgian postal worker (25) dies from coronavirus
    View more

    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    © Belga

    Technology giants Apple and Google on Friday announced a “joint effort” aimed at using Bluetooth technology to help efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) by facilitating contact tracing while respecting individuals’ right to privacy.

    “Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread,” the two companies said in a press release.

    Leading public health authorities, universities and NGOs around the world have been working to develop voluntary contact tracing technology, according to the two technology giants.

    “To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing,” they said.

    Related News

     

    Given the urgency of the situation, this solution will be implemented in two steps, they explained. In May, Apple and Google will publish the APIs that enable interoperability between Android and IOS devices using applications from public health authorities. People will be able to download these official applications from the app stores on their telephones.

    “In the months to come”, Apple and Google will work on the second step – developing a broader contact tracing platform based on Bluetooth. “ This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt-in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities,” the companies explained.

    The two technology giants stressed that “privacy, transparency and consent are of utmost importance in this effort,” adding that the functionality will be developed “in consultation with interested stakeholders.”

    “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life,” Apple and Google concluded.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job