UN Secretary-General calls on religious leaders to join forces against Covid-19

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday urged religious leaders of all faiths to join forces and focus on the fight against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The call was made on the occasion of Easter, the Jewish Passover and Ramadan.

“We have always known these occasions to be moments of community, of families coming together, of hugs and handshakes, and the gathering of humanity,” the UN Chief said in a special appeal. However, in the current global health crisis “we are worried about our loved ones who are equally worried about us,” he noted.

He called on the religious leaders, and people everywhere, to “spare a thought for heroic health leaders on the frontlines battling this awful virus – and for all those working to keep our cities and towns going.”

António Guterres also urged everyone to remember “the most vulnerable of the vulnerable around the world,” people in war zones, refugee camps, slums and other areas least equipped to fight the virus.

“Together we can and will defeat this virus – with cooperation, solidarity and faith in our common humanity,” he said.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times