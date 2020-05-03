Coronavirus: US approves Swiss antibody test...

The Swiss pharmaceutical company, Roche, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use of a new coronavirus antibody test it has developed, the company announced on Sunday.

The test shows whether a person is infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and has developed antibodies.

It will also be available this month in countries that accept the European CE marking, which certifies that a product has been tested and complies with European safety and health requirements. Roche expects to deliver tens of millions of tests per month.

According to the pharmaceutical company, the diagnostic test can help to show whether a person has developed immunity to Covid-19. This is important for infected people who are asymptomatic, the company stressed. Moreover, it can also enable the testing of high-risk groups.

Antibodies are detected using a blood sample. According to Roche, test results can be had in 18 minutes.

