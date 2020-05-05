Coronavirus: UK now has highest death toll in Europe

The UK now has the highest coronavirus related death toll in Europe, with over 30,000 deaths, according to a report by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

29,710 people died of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in England and Wales as of 2 May, according to the ONS report. Including Scotland and Northern Ireland, the UK’s death toll stands at 32,375.

Since 29 April, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) started including “all deaths where a positive test for COVID-19 has been confirmed, wherever the death took place, rather than previously only reporting confirmed COVID-19 deaths in hospitals,” the ONS said.

Belgium, meanwhile, has counted 8,016 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, out of a total of 50,509 confirmed cases.

